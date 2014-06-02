Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Josh Harrison is quietly becoming a steady performer at the top of the order for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harrison hit a solo home run Sunday off reliever Chris Perez, capping the Pirates’ scoring in a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the series, Harrison went 7-for-17 with a homer and three RBIs as Pittsburgh took three of four from Los Angeles and won its first series at Dodger Stadium in more than seven years.

“I‘m feeling pretty good at the plate and getting some pitches to handle and not missing them,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he tries to maintain a consistent approach in leading off, but believes the most important element about it is developing a comfort zone.

“The more you do it, the more comfortable you get,” said the right fielder, who made his major league debut in 2011. “I did it a little bit in the minor leagues, so it’s not too distance to me, but it’s much different than in the minor leagues (compared to) the big leagues. It’s a little different, but just with anything, the more you do it the more comfortable you get.”

Harrison remains a work in progress, but the Pirates are happy with his work so far. Harrison has hit in five straight games and batting .381 during that span. Overall, he is hitting .294 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has an on-base percentage of .330.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 1-7, 3.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tim Stauffer, 2-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez (3-4) used a good fastball and a curve that sometimes froze Dodgers’ hitters on Sunday en route to a series-clinching win at Dodger Stadium. Volquez allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings before the Pirates’ bullpen took over and nailed down the victory. “(Volquez) did what he had to do,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Used the fastball, he got it inside, the curveball played big for him tonight. The change-up. He pitched very well.”

--CF Andrew McCutchen finally solved the puzzle known as Zack Greinke on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in a 5-3 Pirates victory. McCutchen had never homered off Greinke and was hitting .190 against the right-hander before Sunday’s outing. An aggressive approach used by McCutchen and Pittsburgh hitters allowed them to be the first club to put up four runs on Greinke since the Cincinnati Reds did so in July 2013.

--RHP Casey Sadler was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Indianapolis. Sadler, who will fill the vacancy left by RHP Bryan Morris, was 6-1 with a 2.66 ERA in eight starts at Indianapolis.

--RHP Bryan Morris was traded to the Marlins on Sunday for the 39th overall selection (competitive balance A) in the amateur draft. That gives the Pirates 42 selections in the draft, including four of the first 73.

--RHP Wirfin Obispo was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned by the Pirates to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Obispo had a 2-1 record with 4.66 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been out here a lot and not done a whole lot. This is one of those things (we) can knock off our to-do list.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 5-3 win against the Dodgers in L.A. gave Pittsburgh the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25-June 1 at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata