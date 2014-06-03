Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are enjoying life on Southern California.

A 10-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday was Pittsburgh’s fifth win after eight games of a 10-game trip.

The Pirates finish the trip with two more games at Petco Park before returning home Friday night to open a seven-game homestand that includes series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 in its past five games -- including winning three of four against the Dodgers in Los Angeles -- and 10-5 over the past 15 games.

Monday night’s lopsided win improved Pittsburgh’s record to 21-6 when scoring four or more runs in a game. The Pirates have won eight straight games and 11 of their last 12 when scoring four or more runs.

Since 2009, however, the Pirates are 7-9 against the Padres at Petco Park and 10-23 overall against the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates RHP Gerritt Cole (5-3, 3.80 ERA) at Padres RHP Jesse Hahn (major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton is 3-0 lifetime against the Padres with a 1.79 ERA in four starts. He had an unusual line Monday night, giving up two runs on three hits, three walks and three hit batters in five innings -- although he didn’t allow his first hit until the leadoff batter in the fifth. “I think Charlie competed well over the first four innings,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “They had (five) baserunners without any hits, but he managed to get the outs he needed.”

--SS Jordy Mercer became the fourth Pirates player to have a four-hit game this season. All have come since May 1. Mercer finished 4-for-5 with a walk in Pittsburgh’s 10-3 rout of San Diego. He hit his second homer of the season, singled three times, drew a walk and scored four times.

--RF Josh Harrison went 3-for-6 Monday night to stretch his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .423 (11-for-26) during the streak.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel allowed a walk and struck out two in two scoreless innings in his rehab debut for Class A Bradenton on Monday night. Pimentel has been on the disabled list since May 2 due to right shoulder inflammation.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (0-2, 6.85 ERA in four starts) could be skipped from his next start, according to manager Clint Hurdle. However, Hurdle said Cumpton would remain in the rotation long-term.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re a fairly selective team. We’re not afraid to get deep into counts. We saw a lot of pitches tonight while staying selective throughout the game.” -- 2B Neil Walker, after the Pirates drew seven walks en route to a 10-3 victory over San Diego Padres on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata