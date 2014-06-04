Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH
SAN DIEGO -- Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker is climbing the charts.
Walker’s two-run, third-inning homer Tuesday provided the Pirates all the runs they needed to defeat the San Diego Padres 4-1 at Petco Park.
The home run was Walker’s 11th of the season and raised his RBI total to 34. He leads the National League in home runs by a second baseman and leads the major leagues in RBIs by a second baseman.
In two games against the Padres at Petco Park, Walker is 4-for-8 with five RBIs.
Walker was 3-for-3 with runners in scoring position Monday, and he has five hits in his past seven at-bats in RISP situations. He has a .347 RISP batting average for the season, the seventh-best mark in the National League.
Walker is hitting .333 (20-for-60) with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs over his last 15 games. He has 21 RBIs from the second spot in the lineup, the second-highest total in the National League.
On Tuesday, Walker ended a scoreless tie with an opposite-field drive into the left field seats with two out in the third. The homer came off a one-strike, 75 mph curve from Padres right-hander Jesse Hahn, who was making his major league debut.
“I thought I made a good pitch to Walker,” Hahn said.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-5, 4.62 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-6, 3.42 ERA)
--RHP Gerrit Cole is 4-1 over his last seven starts, and the Pirates are 6-1 in those games. He earned his third consecutive win on the road Tuesday in San Diego, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Cole is 2-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.33 ERA in three starts. Tuesday night was Cole’s ninth quality start of the season.
--3B Pedro Alvarez is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in his last nine games. His two-run homer Tuesday night raised his career RBI total to 301.
--RHP Jason Grilli is 5-for-5 in save opportunities since returning from the disabled list May 23. He has nine saves on the season and 17 strikeouts in his last 17 innings.
--LF Josh Harrison is hitting .309 (21-for-68) since moving into the leadoff position on May 18. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday in the Pirates’ 4-1 win over the Padres.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw it to his sweet spot.” -- San Diego RHP Jesse Hahn, on the fourth-inning pitch that Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez hit for a two-run homer Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2.
LHP Francisco Liriano
RHP Charlie Morton
RHP Gerrit Cole
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Brandon Cumpton
RHP Jason Grilli (closer)
RHP Mark Melancon
LHP Tony Watson
LHP Justin Wilson
RHP Casey Sadler
RHP Jeanmar Gomez
RHP Jared Hughes
Russell Martin
Chris Stewart
1B Ike Davis
2B Neil Walker
SS Jordy Mercer
3B Pedro Alvarez
INF Gaby Sanchez
INF Clint Barmes
LF Starling Marte
CF Andrew McCutchen
RF Josh Harrison
OF Travis Snider
OF Jose Tabata