Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker is climbing the charts.

Walker’s two-run, third-inning homer Tuesday provided the Pirates all the runs they needed to defeat the San Diego Padres 4-1 at Petco Park.

The home run was Walker’s 11th of the season and raised his RBI total to 34. He leads the National League in home runs by a second baseman and leads the major leagues in RBIs by a second baseman.

In two games against the Padres at Petco Park, Walker is 4-for-8 with five RBIs.

Walker was 3-for-3 with runners in scoring position Monday, and he has five hits in his past seven at-bats in RISP situations. He has a .347 RISP batting average for the season, the seventh-best mark in the National League.

Walker is hitting .333 (20-for-60) with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs over his last 15 games. He has 21 RBIs from the second spot in the lineup, the second-highest total in the National League.

On Tuesday, Walker ended a scoreless tie with an opposite-field drive into the left field seats with two out in the third. The homer came off a one-strike, 75 mph curve from Padres right-hander Jesse Hahn, who was making his major league debut.

“I thought I made a good pitch to Walker,” Hahn said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-5, 4.62 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-6, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole is 4-1 over his last seven starts, and the Pirates are 6-1 in those games. He earned his third consecutive win on the road Tuesday in San Diego, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Cole is 2-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.33 ERA in three starts. Tuesday night was Cole’s ninth quality start of the season.

--3B Pedro Alvarez is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in his last nine games. His two-run homer Tuesday night raised his career RBI total to 301.

--RHP Jason Grilli is 5-for-5 in save opportunities since returning from the disabled list May 23. He has nine saves on the season and 17 strikeouts in his last 17 innings.

--LF Josh Harrison is hitting .309 (21-for-68) since moving into the leadoff position on May 18. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday in the Pirates’ 4-1 win over the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw it to his sweet spot.” -- San Diego RHP Jesse Hahn, on the fourth-inning pitch that Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez hit for a two-run homer Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata