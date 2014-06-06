Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Most draft analysts did not project Cole Tucker as a first-round pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates did, though.

The switch-hitting shortstop from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix was selected by the Pirates with the 24th overall pick Thursday night in the 2014 draft.

Tucker hit .404 (34-for-84) this spring with eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and 13 stolen bases. He helped the United States win the U-18 World Cup last September in Taiwan.

“We feel he’s a shortstop that will bring quality defense with offensive value as well,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “He’s athletic and we like the way he runs and throws, and obviously his defensive tools. We feel his hit tool is coming along. He’s still 17 and he’s just coming into his own and his body is still maturing.”

Baseball America had Tucker rated as just the 84th-best player available in the draft. However, Huntington ardently defended the pick.

“We felt he was the right player for us on the board,” Huntington said. “With all the experts that are in abundance out there -- and many of them do a good job -- the beauty of every single draft that baseball has ever held, if you go back and reverse engineer it, it never comes out the way the clubs had it or the pundits had it.”

Tucker, who committed to play the University of Arizona, was the first of four Pirates’ picks on the first night of the 40-round draft that continues through Saturday.

University of San Diego outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe was chosen in Competitive Balance Round A. The Pirates then took a pair of right-handers, Mitch Keller of St. Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the second round and La Grange (Texas) High School’s Trey Supak in Competitive Balance Round B.

Joe also did some catching in college but will begin his professional career in right field. The right-handed hitter batted .367 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 51 RBIs in 53 games this year.

Keller, a University of North Carolina recruit, was 5-5 with a 1.72 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings this season. His older brother, Jon Keller, was the Baltimore Orioles’ 22nd-round pick last year from the University of Tampa.

Supak went 9-0 this spring for La Grange, alma mater of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey. Supak committed to the University of Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse (7-1, 2.60 ERA) at Pirates RHP Brandon Cumpton (0-2, 6.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Cole Tucker was the Pirates’ first-round selection, taken 24th overall from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix in the draft on Thursday. The switch-hitter batted .404 (34-for-84) with five home runs and 13 stolen bases this spring and helped the United States win the U-18 World Cup last fall. He is committed to the University of Arizona but signability is not expected to be a problem for the slick-fielding Tucker.

--OF/1B Connor Joe of the University of San Diego was taken with the 39th overall selection by the Pirates in Competitive Balance Round A. Many teams liked Joe as a catcher, though he has limited experience behind the plate. The Pirates plan to play him in right fielder after he batted .367 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs in 53 gamers this season for the Toreros.

--CF Andrew McCutchen hit safely in 10 of his 11 career games at Petco Park, which is considered one of the toughest ballparks in the major leagues for hitters. McCutchen celebrated the fifth anniversary of his major league debut Wednesday with a home run. McCutchen is 6-for-15 lifetime against Padres RHP Ian Kennedy.

--INF-OF Josh Harrison is batting .429 (15-for-35) with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs during his last eight road games. He was 3-for-4 Wednesday with two doubles, a triple and an RBI. Harrison is hitting .350 (21-for-60) over his last 14 games.

--LHP Francisco Liriano ranks last in the National League in run support. His six walks Wednesday were his most for a single game since he walked six on July 6, 2012, against the Texas Rangers while with the Twins.

--1B Ike Davis was 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in the three games at Petco Park. He was 0-for-4 on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of that situation, where you lose a game on one hit.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 3-2 loss to San Diego on Wednesday in which his team gave up just one hit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata