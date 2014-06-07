Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Slumping Starling Marte was on the bench for a third game in a row Friday night.

Manager Clint Hurdle again decided to sit the left fielder, who entered the game hitless in his last 20 at-bats. Jose Tabata started in left for the second straight game after Josh Harrison played there Tuesday night at San Diego.

Marte took extra batting practice Friday afternoon and did drive in a run with a ground out after entering the 15-5 rout of Milwaukee in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement. It was Marte’s fist RBI since May 27.

“Starling went out today and did some really good early work,” Hurdle said. “We think we’re on to something. Another day of reps isn’t going to hurt him.”

Marte’s batting average has fallen to .234 and he has four home runs and 13 stolen bases in 58 games, a considerable drop off from last season when he hit .280 with 12 homers and 41 steals in 135 games. The Pirates signed Marte to a five-year, $31-million contract during spring training.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 3-4, 4.42 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-4, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game but did drive in his first run since May 27 with a ground out in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 15-5 rout of Milwaukee on Friday night. The bad news was the ground out ran his streak of hitless at-bats to 20, a skid that has dropped his batting average to .234. Marte again took early batting practice under the eye of manager Clint Hurdle and hitting coach Jeff Branson.

--OF Jose Tabata started in left field with Marte on the bench and 2-for-4, hitting two RBI singles during the Pirates’ eight-run sixth inning. The first single came off Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse, making him 15-for-36 (.417) lifetime against the veteran hurler.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Altoona and pitched three shutout innings for the Curve against Trenton in an Eastern League game. He pitched two scoreless innings in his one appearance with Class A Bradenton.

--RHP Vin Mazzaro accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers. He was designated for assignment May 26. It marked the second time this year Mazzaro has gone through waivers and decided to stay with the Pirates rather than opt for free agency.

--RHP Edinson Volquez will pitch Saturday against Milwaukee. He is 2-0 in his last three starts and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts this season. Volquez is 6-3 with a 4.57 ERA against the Brewers in 14 career starts, including 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a nice win because the fact that it’s a guy that’s pitched well against us, though he didn’t have his best stuff. We didn’t chase so it’s always good to see your guys get in there, hold ground and hit what they see. If they like something, they get after it and we were able to do that throughout the evening.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle after a 15-5 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2. He moved his rehab to Double-A Altoona on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata