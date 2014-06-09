Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The ace of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitching staff landed on the disabled list Sunday.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole is sidelined due to right shoulder fatigue. He was scheduled to start Monday night in the series opener against the Cubs at Chicago, but felt fatigue in the shoulder while playing a catch a day after his previous start, Tuesday at San Diego.

Cole, 23, underwent an MRI exam Saturday that revealed no structural damage in the shoulder.

”If you look at the season he pitched last year, the run he went on with us late, coming out of the chute we really feel that it’s fatigue at this point in time,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ”There have been some things that we have talked about, some red flags that you pick up. Consistency of pitches, volume of pitches, efficiency of pitches.

“There’s a lot of different factors that you look at, and you do talk to him and get his feedback as well.”

Cole pitched a combined 196 1/3 innings last season between Triple-A and the major leagues, including two starts in the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. He has thrown a team-high 76 2/3 innings this year.

The Pirates hope Cole will be ready to be activated June 19, the first day he is eligible, or shortly thereafter.

“We originally thought about keeping Gerrit on the active roster and just having him skip a start,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “In the end, we decided to be more aggressive and give him more time off so we can get in front of things.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 4-5, 4.59 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 2-7, 3.31 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Many analysts criticized the Pirates’ draft, especially the first two picks -- Phoenix high school shortstop Cole Tucker at No. 24 overall and University of San Diego outfielder Connor Joe at No. 39. Both players were generally considered third-round talents. The Pirates’ 42 selections were split almost evenly with 22 pitchers and 20 position players, but the organization leaned heavily toward experience with 33 college players as opposed to nine high school players. One intriguing pick was Kent State right-hander Eric Dorsch in the 15th round. He is a Pittsburgh native who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 270 pounds.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return the first day he is eligible to be activated, June 19, or shortly thereafter. Cole was scheduled to start Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series. He leads the team in wins with a 6-3 record and a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

--LHP Jeff Locke was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, and he started against Milwaukee and took a tough loss. He allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, but the Pirates fell 1-0. Locke was 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA in nine starts for Indianapolis.

--RHP Charlie Morton was originally scheduled to start Sunday against Milwaukee but was moved back a day in the rotation and will pitch Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in the series opener. The Pirates wanted to give Morton an extra day between starts in order to work on some mechanical flaw in his delivery. Morton is 2-4 with a 4.68 ERA against the Cubs in 11 career starts, including 0-0 with a 3.75 ERA in two starts this season. He has a 2.43 ERA in his last six starts after posting a 4.21 mark in his first six outings of the year.

--1B Gaby Sanchez started Sunday and went 0-for-4, but manager Clint Hurdle said Sanchez likely would be in the lineup again Monday and Tuesday against the Cubs. As the right-handed-hitting half of a first base platoon with 1B Ike Davis, Sanchez is receiving limited chances to play, and Hurdle wants to keep him sharp by playing three games in a row.

--1B Ike Davis was not in the starting lineup Sunday, though he walked a pinch hitter, and he also likely will sit out Monday and Tuesday. Davis is on a 3-for-33 skid that had dropped his batting average to .244. He also made two errors on one play in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee when he missed catching a pickoff throw, then threw wildly to second base.

--LF Starling Marte returned to the starting lineup after being relegated to the bench in the previous four games while doing extra pregame work with hitting coach Jeff Branson. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, running his string of hitless at-bats to 23.

--RF Josh Harrison’s 10-game hitting streak, which tied a career high, ended Sunday when he went 0-for-5. Harrison lined out to center field with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the Pirates’ 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t have to throw it very hard, you just have to hit the right spot. You don’t have to be perfect on every pitch but if you put it in the right spot, good things can happen.” -- LHP Jeff Locke, a tough-luck loser Sunday in the Pirates’ 1-0 defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers. Locke, called up from the minors to make the start, allowed one run and three hits in seven innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2. He moved his rehab to Double-A Altoona on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata