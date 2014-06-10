Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Gregory Polanco is finally coming to the major leagues but it is at the expense of one of the Pirates’ best players.

The 22-year-old outfielder will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. He will take the roster spot of second baseman Neil Walker, who underwent an emergency appendectomy Monday night after being scratched from the lineup about an hour before the Pirates’ 6-2 victory over the Cubs.

Polanco is expected to become the regular right fielder, replacing Josh Harrison, who will move to second base in Walker’s absence.

The Pirates will be moving on for possibly the next month without Walker, who is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 61 games. He is leading National League second basemen in homers, RBIs and fielding percentage as he has committed only one error in 237 total chances for a .996 mark.

Polanco, 22, has been tearing up the International League all season. In 62 games, he hit .347 with seven home runs, 49 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, a .405 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage.

The Pirates had been widely criticized by fans and in the media for not bringing up Polanco sooner, especially with a need in right field. While the Pirates denied it, most people inside the game believe they kept Polanco down in order to make sure he did not accrue enough service time to gain an extra year of salary arbitration rights, which would be costly to the low-budget franchise.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-5, 5.04 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-6, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker underwent an appendectomy Monday night, was placed on the 15-day disabled list and will likely miss about a month. He began feeling abdominal pain in the mid-afternoon and was eventually scratched from the lineup before the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Walker is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 61 games. He leads National League second basemen in homers, RBIs and fielding percentage, having made only one error in 257 chances for a .996 mark.

--OF Gregory Polanco will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday night’s game with the Cubs. Considered the organization’s best prospect, the 22-year-old has been tearing up the International League. In 62 games, he hit .347 with seven home runs, 49 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, a .405 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison is expected to see the majority of playing time at second base while 2B Neil Walker is out. Harrison has been playing regularly in right field in recent weeks, taking over when OF Jose Tabata and OF Travis Snider were both slumping.

--RHP Gerrit Cole made 25 throws from 60 feet before Monday night’s game. Cole was originally scheduled to start Monday but was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to June 4 with shoulder fatigue. The Pirates are optimistic Cole will be ready to be activated June 19, the first day he is eligible.

--1B Ike Davis was back in the starting lineup and batting cleanup after being given a day off in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee. He broke an 0-for-23 slump by hitting an eighth-inning home run off Chicago Cubs RHP Carlos Villanueva. Manager Clint Hurdle originally said Davis would also sit out Monday night and Tuesday night in the first two games of the series against the Chicago Cubs. Hurdle, though, had a change of heart and decided the left-handed hitting Davis would give his team a better chance to win against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson on Monday than right-handed hitting 1B Gaby Sanchez.

--C Russell Martin was rested after starting the previous three games. He was ejected from Sunday’s game by home plate Ed Hickox after slamming his bat and helmet down while protesting a called third strike.

--LF Starling Marte broke an 0-for-23 skid by going 3-for-4 with two RBI doubles. He started for a second consecutive day after being benched for four days.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and is now 7-for-16 with five extra-base hits in the first four games of the seven-game homestand. The Pirates have three games left against the Cubs and McCutchen is hitting .563 (9-for-16) against them this season.

--RHP Charlie Morton allowed only one run in seven innings to get the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last four starts after losing his first six decisions this season.

--LHP Francisco Liriano will start Tuesday night against the Cubs. The Pirates have won six of Liriano’s last nine starts, though he has only one win to his credit in that span -- and all season. He is 3-2 with a 2.36 ERA against Chicago in seven career starts, including pitching six shutout innings in the March 31 season opener, a game in which he did not factor in the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Getting myself in a position to hit. Made a little minor adjustment, now I‘m seeing the ball a little longer and being able to get the barrel to it. When I get the barrel to it, good things happen. That’s basically what I‘m doing.” -- CF Andrew McCutchen, of his power surge Monday, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, retroactive to June 8. He will likely miss a month.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2. He moved his rehab to Double-A Altoona on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Jose Tabata

OF Travis Snider