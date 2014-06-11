Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Neither Barry Bonds nor Andrew McCutchen -- the last two Pirates to win the National League MVP award -- arrived in the major leagues with as much as anticipation from Pittsburgh fans as Gregory Polanco did Tuesday night.

Polanco made his major league debut, playing right field and batting second, and went 1-for-5 in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He received a standing ovation of 31,567 at PNC Park prior to his first at-bat.

The left-handed hitting Polanco got his first major-league hit in the third inning off left-hander Travis Wood.

Pirates fan and the Pittsburgh media had been clamoring for Polanco to be called up for weeks, especially after Travis Snider and Jose Tabata both failed to grab the starting job in right field. Yet Polanco was genuinely surprised that his debut was generating so much buzz.

“I did not expect this,” Polanco said during a pregame press conference. “I did not think people would be this excited. I‘m excited, too. My dream has come true. I‘m in the big leagues.”

He didn’t expect a standing ovation, either.

“That was very nice, but it made me a little nervous, too,” Polanco said with a smile. “Once I got the hit, I felt the better.”

The Pirates hope that there will many more hits to come from the 22-year-old.

“I‘m not going to get in front of myself and predict the future but it was exciting to watch him play tonight,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “There was a really great atmosphere in the ballpark. It was fun. I‘m looking forward to seeing more of Gregory.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-3, 2.53 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 1-2, 6.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano left Tuesday night’s 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning with what the Pirates said was discomfort in his right side. Liriano grabbed his side after making a pitch to Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who had hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Manager Clint Hurdle said the team’s medical staff fears Liriano strained his oblique muscle, which would almost certainly force him to miss his scheduled start Sunday at Miami and likely force him onto the disabled list. Liriano is 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA this season after setting a career high with 16 wins last year. He has failed to pitch at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts.

--OF Gregory Polanco made his major league debut, playing right field and batting second while going 1-for-5. His hit was a third-inning single off Cubs LHP Travis Wood. Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis late Monday night. Polanco, 22, was leading the International League in batting (.347), RBIs (49) and total bases (134) and also had seven home runs and 15 stolen bases in 62 games. The Pirates plan to play him regularly in right field.

--2B Neil Walker was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, one day after having an appendectomy. The Pirates did not have a timetable for Walker’s return, but players who have surgery typically miss about a month. Walker is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 62 games.

--3B Pedro Alvarez, despite being one of the Pirates’ hottest hitters, was not in the lineup Tuesday because he is just 1-for-18 in his career against LHP Travis Wood. In his last nine games, Alvarez is 12-for-31 (.387) with one home run, seven RBIs and seven runs scored.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton will start Wednesday night against the Cubs. The rookie won his last start June 6 against Milwaukee, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has never faced the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a lot of fun. It was exciting. I was a little nervous at first but then I relaxed and had fun.” -- OF Gregory Polanco, who went 1-for-5 in his major league debut Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (discomfort in right side) left the June 10 game. Manager Clint Hurdle said the team’s medical staff fears Liriano strained his oblique muscle, which would almost certainly force him to miss his scheduled start June 15 and likely force him onto the disabled list.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. The Pirates did not have a timetable for Walker’s return, but players who have surgery typically miss about a month.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 2. He moved his rehab to Double-A Altoona on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Starling Marte

OF Travis Snider