Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates put a key player on the disabled list for the third time in four days Wednesday with left-hander Francisco Liriano joining right-hander Gerrit Cole and second baseman Neil Walker.

Liriano strained his right oblique Wednesday night and left his start against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning.

“Next man up,” Pirates manger Clint Hurdle said. “That’s all you can do when someone goes on the DL. It’s why you try to build as much as depth as you can throughout the organization because you’re going to need it over the course of the season.”

The Pirates didn’t have a hard time finding fill-ins for Cole and Walker. Left-hander Jeff Locke, who won 10 games last season, was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Cole in the starting rotation and utility infielder Josh Harrison is taking over for Walker as the primary second basemen.

However, the Pirates aren’t so sure who will make what would have been Liriano’s next scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins at Miami. Liriano has gone 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 starts this year after winning 16 games last season.

If the Pirates call up a pitcher from Indianapolis, it will likely be right-hander Vance Worley. He is 3-2 with a 4.30 ERA in seven starts after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a cash transaction late in spring training.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-5, 2.54 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-5, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a right oblique strain. He left Tuesday night’s start in the fourth inning because of pain in his side. The Pirates don’t have a timetable for when Liriano will return or who will take his next scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins at Miami.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel was activated from the 15-day disabled list after being out since May 2 with right shoulder inflammation. Pimentel was scheduled to make a four-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Wednesday but was instead activated to give the Pirates extra bullpen help after relievers pitched six innings Tuesday night following Liriano’s early exit. Pimentel pitched a combined five scoreless innings with Class A Bradenton and Altoona in a pair of rehab starts.

--2B Josh Harrison left Wednesday night’s game in the bottom of the third inning with right ankle discomfort. Harrison said he felt much better after treatment and anticipated being able to play Thursday night.

--RHP Gerrit Cole threw off flat ground from 90 feet before Wednesday night’s game as he continues his rehab from right shoulder fatigue. Cole, who is on the disabled list retroactive to June 4, is scheduled to throw off a mound Friday.

--CF Andrew McCutchen continued his torrid June by hitting a two-run home run and reaching base in all four plate appearances, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The center fielder homered in the first inning to open the scoring. It was 10th of the season and sixth this month. McCutchen also doubled and walked twice. In 10 games this month, he is hitting .421 with 13 extra-base hits and 12 RBIs.

--RHP Edinson Volquez will start Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs. Volquez is 5-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine career games, including eight starts, against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m from Florida, so I like hot weather.” -- Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen, who hit a two-run home run and reached base in all four plate appearances, leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Josh Harrison (discomfort in right ankle) left the June 11 in the third inning and is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (discomfort in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He is scheduled to throw off a mound June 15.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. The Pirates did not have a timetable for Walker’s return, but players who have appendectomies typically miss about a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Starling Marte

OF Travis Snider