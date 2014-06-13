Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gregory Polanco moved into the leadoff spot in the batting order in just his third major league game Thursday night, and he played a hand in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The right fielder went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He singled leading off the fifth inning and scored on center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double that made it 4-0.

With second baseman Josh Harrison not in the lineup because of a slightly sprained right ankle, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle decided to move Polanco up from No. 2 to the top of the order. Polanco was hitting first in recent weeks for Triple-A Indianapolis before being called up Tuesday.

Polanco had a .405 on-base percentage in 62 games with Indianapolis, and he stole 15 bases in 20 attempts.

“He did fine. He embraced it,” Hurdle said of Polanco being asked to bat leadoff in the minor leagues. “You tell everybody when you move them there, don’t change your game. He didn’t have to change his game. He’s basically showed patience, aggressive within the strike zone, looking for a pitch, using the whole field. He bunted a few more times down there, hit and run.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-1, 5.11 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-2, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Michael Martinez had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Thursday night’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates wanted to add an extra middle infielder as insurance after 2B Josh Harrison sustained a mildly sprained left ankle Wednesday night. Martinez, 31, was hitting .229 with one home run and 20 RBIs in 61 games for Indianapolis.

--2B Josh Harrison did not play Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s game with a mildly sprained left ankle. However, the injury is not considered serious, and he could return to action Friday night when the Pirates open a three-game series at Miami. INF Clint Barmes started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a walk.

--RHP Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for INF Michael Martinez. The rookie went 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four relief appearances in two stints with the Pirates this season.

--RHP Gerrit Cole threw 20 pitches off the bullpen mound as he continues to rebuild arm strength after going on the disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. It was the first time Cole threw off a mound since being placed on the DL retroactive to June 4.

--2B Neil Walker rejoined the Pirates on Thursday, three days after undergoing an appendectomy. Walker said he is optimistic he will be ready to return June 24, the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list.

-RF Gregory Polanco batted leadoff Thursday night in his third major league game and went 1-for-4 with a run. He was leading off for Triple-A Indianapolis in recent weeks before being called up Tuesday, but he hit second in his first two games with the Pirates.

--LF Starling Marte batted second Thursday night and went 1-for-4. That was the highest he hit in the order since being removed from the leadoff spot May 1.

--CF Andrew McCutchen continued his torrid June by going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to stretch his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .429 in 11 games this month with nine doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs.

--LHP Jeff Locke will make his third start of the season Friday night at Miami in the opener of a three-game series. It will be his second start since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis when RHP Gerrit Cole went on the DL. Locke took a tough-luck loss against Milwaukee on Sunday, when he allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Locke is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA against the Marlins in three career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No. 22 is McHot right now.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on CF Andrew McCutchen, who is hitting .429 in June after going 2-for-4 Thursday in Pittsburgh’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Josh Harrison (mildly sprained left ankle) left the June 11 game, and he did not play June 12. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 14, a 20-pitch session.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. As of June 12, he was optimistic he would be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Starling Marte

OF Travis Snider