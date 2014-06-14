Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- His mother was in the stands, and rookie right fielder Gregory Polanco did not disappoint.

Polanco, playing just his fourth major-league game, had five hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the 13th inning, to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

“I feel really proud and happy because I know she was here watching me in person for the first time in a major league game,” said Polanco, speaking in Spanish about his mother, who came in from their native Dominican Republic. “It was marvelous for me.”

Polanco, 22, went 5-for-7 and has at least one hit in each game he has played.

Polanco said he does not consider himself a power hitter, but he does have pop.

Manager Clint Hurdle, who was once a major-league phenom in his own right, praised Polanco but also offered a bit of advice.

”That may have been his coming-out party,“ Hurdle said. ”He stayed on pitches all night. He didn’t give up at-bats, even left on left a couple times. He’s very exciting to watch.

“He’s off to a good start. But let’s give him time and let him play. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 3-7, 3.14 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Randy Wolf, 1-2, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte, who entered the game on an 8-for-16 hot streak, went 4-for-7 with three runs, two RBIs, one homer and one steal. His four hits tied a career high, and he combined with RF Gregory Polanco to give the Pirates nine hits from the first two batters in the order.

--LHP Jeff Locke allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs in just his third start of the year. He pitched a career-high eight innings and left with a 6-2 lead in what turned into an 8-6, 13-inning win. It was his second straight strong start after allowing just one run in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8.

--C Russell Martin, who made career start No. 1,000 on Friday, is fifth among active catchers in games played.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Josh Harrison (mildly sprained left ankle) left the June 11 game, and he did not play June 12-13. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. As of June 12, he was optimistic he would be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Starling Marte

OF Travis Snider