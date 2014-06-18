Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Neil Walker is itching to come off the disabled list.

The Pirates second baseman took batting practice Tuesday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy June 9 and also fielding ground balls. Walker was given the go-ahead by doctors after being examined Tuesday morning.

“There is nothing that I could do -- swinging, torqueing, running -- that’s going to bother it,” Walker said.

Walker believes he will be ready to be activated June 24, the first day he is eligible. He had already been hitting the indoors cages and running before Tuesday’s more strenuous workout.

“Nothing has mechanically changed my swing from any kind of standpoint,” Walker said. “I‘m imagining that’s not going to be an issue. I‘m imagining the issues are going to come from running and perhaps diving.”

Until falling ill, the switch-hitter Walker seemed likely to be selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his six-year career. He is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 62 games.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 9-3, 2.95 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-5, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker took batting practice Tuesday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy June 9. Walker said he felt “almost back to normal” and remains optimistic that he can be activated from the disabled list June 24, the first day he is eligible.

--RHP Gerrit Cole played catch Tuesday and said he felt no ill effects from his 34-pitch bullpen session Sunday as he continues to rehab his fatigued right shoulder. Cole is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday but will likely pitch a simulated game before being activated. The Pirates have no plans to send him on a rehab assignment.

--LHP Francisco Liriano is scheduled to pay catch Thursday. It would mark the first time he has thrown since suffering a left oblique strain June 10 in a game against the Chicago Cubs, an injury that landed him on the disabled list.

--3B Pedro Alvarez was charged with two more errors Tuesday -- bringing his total to a major-league-high 17 -- one during the 6-5 loss to Cincinnati and one on an appeal. Alvarez made a bad throw on a ground ball by Cincinnati SS Zak Cozart in the sixth inning. Earlier in the day, Major League Baseball overturned an official scorer’s call from Sunday’s game in Miami, charging a throwing error to Alvarez on a ball hit by Marlins PH Jeff Baker that was originally scored a single. Because of the change, both runs charged to LHP Tony Watson are now unearned.

--CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to 12 games by going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk but came up short of becoming the first Pittsburgh player to have multiple hits in nine straight games since Rennie Stennett in 1971. McCutchen is 21-for-49 (.429) during the streak, raising his batting average to .324.

--RF Gregory Polanco went 1-for-4 with a walk and became the first Pirates player to have a hit in each of the first seven games of his career since Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in 1955. Polanco is hitting .371 in his brief career, going 13-for-35.

--RHP Edinson Volquez will start Wednesday night against Cincinnati. He has been charged with two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 13 starts this season. Volquez is 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA against the Reds in four career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t fall behind the first guy you face, especially in a tie ballgame. That’s not going to work out very often.” -- Pirates RHP Jason Grilli after giving up a ninth-inning homer in a 6-5 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return around the time he is first eligible to be activated. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He took batting practice June 17, after which he remained optimistic he would be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Starling Marte

OF Travis Snider