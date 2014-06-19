Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jason Grilli has had an uneven season but the closer still has the confidence of Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

Grilli is 0-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 19 games this season and has converted 11 of 13 save opportunities. The 37-year-old also spent a more than a month on the disabled list from April 21-May 23 with a strained left oblique.

It is quite a difference from last season when the journeyman became an overnight sensation while saving 33 games, being selected to his first All-Star Game and helped the Pirates both have their first winning season and make their first postseason since 1992.

Grilli has hit a rough patch in the last week.

Tuesday night, he gave up the game-winning home run to Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier in the ninth inning. Grilli also retired just one of the six batters he faced last Friday against the Marlins at Miami and was removed in the ninth inning with the lead as set-up man Mark Melancon finished for the save.

“I don’t think there’s a heightened uneasiness for me by any means,” Hurdle said. “We’ve got a couple guys out there that are going through some challenging times right now. Sometimes I think it bodes well to give players an opportunity to push through some challenging times rather than to run to their aid or in an overreaction, we need to make a change right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-37

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 7-3, 4.68 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-1, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole, who has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder fatigue, threw a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday. He faced 2B Neil Walker and OF Jose Tabata. Cole won’t come off the disabled list Thursday, which is the first day he is eligible, but there is a chance he could pitch during the six-game road trip to Chicago to play the Cubs and Tampa Bay, which begins Friday.

--RHP Jason Grilli will remain as the closer despite a recent rough patch, manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday. Grilli gave up a game-winning home run Tuesday night to Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier on Tuesday night and retired just one of six batters he faced last Friday night at Miami.

--RF Gregory Polanco became just the second player in Pirates’ history to record hits in eight straight games to open his major league career, joining Spencer Adams, who did so in 1923, as he went 2-for-4. Polanco is hitting .385 with one double and home run.

--CF Andrew McCutchen’s 12-game hitting streak ended. He went 0-for-3 before being lifted after six innings with the Pirates trailing 9-1.

--LF Starling Marte ran his hitting streak to nine games by going 1-for-4. He is 18-for-41 (.439) during the streak, lifting his batting average to .264.

--OF Travis Snider made his first major league pitching appearance as he worked the ninth inning. He gave up two runs but struck out Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto, the 2010 National League MVP. Snider became the first Pirates position player to pitch since INF/OF Josh Harrison last Aug. 9 at Colorado and the first to take the mound at PNC Park since Abraham Nunez in 2004.

--LHP Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.98 ERA) will start Thursday against Cincinnati in the finale of the three-game series. Locke is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA against the Reds in five career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of good pitchers haven’t struck out (Reds 1B Joey) Votto. (Pirates OF Travis) Snider, he’s got that ball. He’s going to hang on to it for a while.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after Snider struck out the 2010 NL MVP in an 11-4 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is scheduled to play catch June 19.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He took batting practice June 17, after which he remained optimistic he would be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF Travis Snider