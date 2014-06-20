Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gerrit Cole is on track to return to the active roster June 28 and start against the New York Mets.

The right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 4 because of right shoulder fatigue. He gradually rebuilt his arm strength to the point where he threw 64 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday then showed no ill effects Thursday morning.

“Cole’s in a good place,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Physically, he feels well, feels good. Feels like he bounced back well from the (simulated game). He put a lot of effort into it, a lot of intensity into it.”

Cole will pitch another simulated game Monday at the Pirates’ spring training complex at Bradenton, Fla., before the Pirates open a three-game series that night against the Tampa Bay Rays at St. Petersburg, Fla. He is expected to throw 85 pitches that day.

“Everything is good to go,” Cole said. “The ball is coming out of my hand well.”

Cole, 23, leads the Pirates in wins as he is 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 4-7, 3.09 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 4-7, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker, who is on the disabled list while recovering from an appendectomy, will report to Bradenton, Fla., on Friday and spend two days facing minor league pitchers in simulated games then begin a rehab assignment June 23 with Class A Bradenton. If all goes well, he will play one Florida State League game then be activated June 24, the first day he is eligible.

--LHP Francisco Liriano made 50 tosses from 80 feet Thursday. It was the first time he had thrown since being placed on the disabled list June 11 with a strained left oblique.

--1B Ike Davis was rested Thursday as the Pirates beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 12 innings. Davis is hitting just .130 (6-for-46) in June.

--1B Gaby Sanchez got a rare start against a right-handed starter while 1B Ike Davis was rested. Sanchez went 2-for-6, including hitting a single and scoring the winning run in the 12th inning when C Russell Martin drew a bases-loaded walk from LHP Tony Cingrani.

--INF Clint Barmes went 4-for-5 with a double for the eighth four-hit game of his career. That tied a career high but was his first since 2009.

--RF Gregory Polanco made a bit of history while going 2-for-6. He became the first player in Pirates’ history to have a hit in each of the first nine games of his major league career. Polanco is hitting .378 with nine runs scored and six RBIs since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

--LF Starling Marte went 1-for-5 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He is hitting .413 (19-for-46) during the streak and has raised his batting average to .262.

--RHP Charlie Morton will pitch Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Chicago against the Cubs. Morton has won his last three starts, posting a 2.37 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 19 innings. He is 3-4 with a 4.32 ERA against the Cubs in 12 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was going to make him throw strikes. I think we got a fortunate call on that 3-1 count but it’s nice to have a call go our way for once.” -- Pirates C Russell Martin, who drew a bases-laoded walk in an extra-innings win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is scheduled to play catch June 19.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game June 23 at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches before coming off the disabled list June 28.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He took batting practice June 17. He will report to Bradenton, Fla., on June 20 and spend two days facing minor league pitchers in simulated games then begin a rehab assignment June 23 with Class A Bradenton. If all goes well, he will play one Florida State League game then be activated June 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF Travis Snider