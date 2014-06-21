Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Rookie right fielder Gregory Polanco appears to have found a home in right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Polanco, the first Pirate to hit safely in each of his first 10 major league games, went 1-for-4 with a walk in Friday’s series opener with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He’s now batting .367 with a homer, six RBIs and five multi-hit games.

His presence in right -- along with left fielder Starling Marte and center fielder Andrew McCutchen offers Pittsburgh an intriguing outfield unit.

“I‘m blessed to watch those three men run around the outfield because I don’t know how many managers get the opportunity to watch three gifted athletes in a Marte, McCutchen and a Polanco,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on Friday prior to the start of a three-game Wrigley Field weekend series.

“I have three center fielders -- that’s all their best positions -- so you ask two of them to move and see how that works out,” Hurdle said. “I believe they’re going to be an incredible unit together with time.”

Hurdle particularly likes the speed and bats they provide in the top three spots in the order.

“There’s energy in the lineup, there’s a different looks at the top and there’s more danger involved,” he said.

Marte was hitting .258 with five homers and 26 RBIs after Friday while McCutchen was at .313 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in the No. 3 spot.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-5, 4.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton (4-8) went up against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson for the fourth time this season -- most in the majors. Friday’s 6-3 decision was Chicago’s first win in four meetings between the pitchers. Morton worked through six innings on Friday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while he walked two and struck out six. “(Morton) did give us volume and length, which we sorely needed pitching those 13 innings out of the bullpen the last two days,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Morton has displayed an improved sinker in recent outings. “It’s a pitch that’s gotten better the more he’s used it, and we’ve encouraged him to use it,” Hurdle said. “We ask him to be stubborn with the sinker.”

--RHP Jason Grilli won’t be the Pirates closer for the foreseeable future after he blew his fourth save of the season on Thursday, double the number he had in all of 2013. RHP Mark Melancon moves into the closer role with LHP Tony Watson also a possible closer. “There comes a point where we’re all best served by getting (Grilli) out of the hub,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said prior to Friday’s series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “We’ll give Jason the opportunity to get in a few outings.” Grilli had converted six straight save opportunities prior to a blown save after giving up a solo home run to Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco on Thursday.

--RF Gregory Polanco is the first Pirate to hit safely in each of his first 10 major league games. He went 1-for-4 with a walk in Friday's series opener with the Cubs at Wrigley Field and is now batting .367 with a homer, six RBIs and five multi-hit games.

--CF Andrew McCutchen is not one to swoon in June. Over the last three years, he leads all National League players with a .348 average (95-for-273) entering Friday’s series opener with the Cubs. In 16 games this month, he’s batting .379 (25-for-66) with a career average of .324 in June -- his highest average for any month.

--2B Neil Walker remained on the 15-day disabled list after undergoing an appendectomy but worked out on Friday. “He played the sim game today,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He hit off two of our pitchers. He had four at-bats. He had two at-bats right-handed, two left-handed, he took ground balls after that. He took sequential batting practice in the cage and on the field, then ran the bases.” There is still no official date for his return, although Walker is eligible for activation next Tuesday. He was batting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs before going on the disabled list on June 9.

--RHP Vance Worley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season Saturday after coming up from Triple-A Indianapolis last Sunday where he was 3-2 with a 4.30 ERA in seven starts. He worked seven scoreless innings and struck out five in a no-decision against Miami. “We’re happy with the development,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “But at the end of the day, Triple-A development is a step. ... It was important step for him to take and find some consistency but the ultimately test is to pitch well here, because he’s done it before.” Worley was the Twins’ Opening Day starter in 2013 and made 10 starts for the Twins and nine at Triple-A Rochester. He was acquired by the Pirates in a March 25 trade.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Charlie Morton) did give us volume and length, which we sorely needed pitching those 13 innings out of the bullpen the last two days. But the big inning stuck us.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game June 23 at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches before coming off the disabled list June 28.

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He took batting practice June 17. He will report to Bradenton, Fla., on June 20 and spend two days facing minor league pitchers in simulated games then begin a rehab assignment June 23 with Class A Bradenton. If all goes well, he will play one Florida State League game then be activated June 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF Travis Snider