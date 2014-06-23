Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- With hits in 11 consecutive games, right fielder Gregory Polanco was on a memorable run to start his major league career.

The 22-year-old outfielder appears unaffected by the attention since a call up from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 10.

“I don’t think he gets overwhelmed (with) the hype,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. “He wants to do all the things a great player can do, but he’s not in a hurry to be a great player. He’s trying to take care of today.”

Polanco’s streak came to an end Sunday as he went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 2-1 Pirates victory over the Cubs.

The streak almost ended Saturday night when he was initially called out while trying to beat out a throw to first. A video review reversed the call and he was credited with his only hit of the night in a 5-3 Pirates victory.

Polanco hit .347 in Indianapolis with seven home runs and 49 RBIs in 62 games.

”He’s got a full plate right now and it’s daily,“ Hurdle said. ”Outfield routes, getting leads and breaks at first. He saw a handful of changeups the other day from (Cubs pitcher Edwin) Jackson that he’s never seen in his entire life.

“It’s all part of the learning experience.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-6, 4.67 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 2-5, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (3-2) allowed just two hits through seven innings while striking out four, walking two and allowing just four base runners. “Cumpton attacked the zone today,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We tried to jump on him early in counts and we ended with a few strikeouts throughout and some fly balls.” He’s now 2-0 all-time against the Cubs. Cumpton also beat Jason Hammel -- Sunday’s Cubs starter -- on June 11 at PNC Park in a 4-2 decision.

--RHP Gerrit Cole was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday as part of his recovery from right shoulder fatigue. “Six innings and 85 pitches is the target area,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “One step at a time (to return). If we follow Step A then Step B would put him on chart for the 28th.” Cole, 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA, has been on the disabled list since June 8 (retroactive to June 4).

--SS Jordy Mercer has homered in back-to-back games entering Sunday and has gone deep five times in 18 games this month, the most so far in June among major league shortstops. Mercer is batting .316 with 14 RBIs in his last 19 games and is .385 in his last nine road games. “His month of June has been very solid. He’s getting his swing off, he’s playing solid defense, his confidence is growing. It’s fun to watch him get in the box now with more intent and not try to figure out, just going out there and being aggressive with his swing.”

--OF Starling Marte is expected to rejoin the Pirates on Monday in time for a three-game series in Tampa Bay. He was allowed to leave the team Saturday to attend to a family matter in the Dominican Republic. “In our conversations before he left, he wants to be back unless there’s some kind of thing that’s out of his control,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. The Pirates did not call up a replacement, instead playing with 24 men on the roster both days. Jose Tabata started on Saturday while Travis Snider filled in on Sunday.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (4-6, 4.67 ERA) makes his 16th appearance and 15th start of the season as the Pirates open a three-game series on Monday at Tampa Bay. Volquez gave up a season-high eight runs in his last start, an 11-4 loss to the Reds at PNC Park last Wednesday. Volquez is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two career starts against the Rays. He received a no-decision in his last start at Tropicana Field last year while pitching for the Padres.

--CF Andrew McCutchen quietly collected his 900th career hit on Saturday with a fifth-inning single to center off Cubs starter Travis Wood. McCutchen also drew his National League-leading 52nd walk of the season in the fourth inning in that game. On Sunday, he went 1-for-4 and is now a career .348 hitter at Wrigley Field with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 44 games in Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got steely eyes out there. He’s ready to do whatever he needs to do and pitches he needs to make. This guy’s got shark eyes. He could be a sniper.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, of LHP Tony Watson, who worked out of an eighth-inning jam Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He took batting practice June 17. He will report to Bradenton, Fla., on June 20 and spend two days facing minor league pitchers in simulated games. He was sent on a rehab assignment June 22 with Class A Bradenton. If all goes well, he will play one Florida State League game then be activated June 24.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game June 23 at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches before coming off the disabled list June 28.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF Travis Snider