Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Gerrit Cole could be just days from rejoining the Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation.

The second-year right-hander threw an 84-pitch, six-inning simulated game on Monday at Tropicana Field before the Pirates open a three-game series with the Rays, and early analysis was encouraging. The team can better assess Cole’s progress on Tuesday judging by his degree of soreness.

But for now, the first real health concern of his big-league career appears to be resolving itself quickly.

The burly 22-year-old, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft, became a fixture and a consistent contributor as a rookie, going 10-7 with a 3.22 ERA in 19 starts. He was 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts when, what the team described as “shoulder fatigue”, forced his shutdown after June 3.

Cole’s comeback process has apparently been trouble-free enough to encourage the team that he could return to the rotation as early as this weekend, without requiring a minor league start.

“One step at a time,” manager Clint Hurdle told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “If we are following Step A then Step B would put him on chart for the 28th.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-1, 3.76) vs. Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-4, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker, who has been on the Pirates disabled list since June 9 after undergoing an appendectomy, began a rehabilitation assignment on Sunday with Class A Bradenton and went 1-for-4 with a walk. He is eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, while the Pirates are in nearby St. Petersburg playing Tampa Bay.

--LHP Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.76) is expected to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. The 26-year-old is 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in his previous four, departing with the lead three times only to have the Pirates fail to convert a save.

--LF Starling Marte returned to the starting lineup after missing two games while attending what was described as a “personal matter” at home in the Dominican Republic. He went 1-for-3 with two runs scored on Monday in an 8-1 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He became the third Pirate to be hit by a pitch twice in one game.

--RHP Gerrit Cole took another step back toward the Pirates’ starting rotation by throwing a successful six-inning, 84-pitch simulated game on Monday at Tropicana Field. Shoulder fatigue shelved him on June 3, but he could return as early as this weekend, without a minor league rehab start, likely pushing Vance Worley or Jeff Locke out of the rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of the time people have been taking their chances with Pedro, and he’s an important part of our offense. We need him to fire. We need him to drive in runs, and that was very good to see from him tonight. Three-run homers always play well.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after 3B Pedro Alvarez belted a mammoth three-run homer to give Pittsburgh a 6-1 lead in the third inning Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He took batting practice June 17. He will report to Bradenton, Fla., on June 20 and spend two days facing minor league pitchers in simulated games. He began a rehabilitation assignment for Class A Bradenton on June 22. He is eligible for reinstatement on June 24.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game June 23 at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches before coming off the disabled list June 28.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Josh Harrison

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF Travis Snider