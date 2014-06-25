Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pittsburgh left fielder Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on Tuesday night after complaining of “concussion-like symptoms” following a second-base collision at Tropicana Field.

Results were not immediately available and it is unknown how much time the 25-year-old could miss. Stringent Major League Baseball concussion protocols make a seven-day disabled list stint available and dictate that a player cannot participate in baseball activities until symptom-free for three days.

Marte’s helmeted head struck the knee of Rays second baseman Sean Rodriguez violently as he was tagged out trying to steal second base in the fifth inning. Marte’s head appeared to bow backward slightly and he lay over top of second base for several seconds, though never appeared to lose consciousness. Marte seemed unsteady on his feet after being attended to by manager Clint Hurdle and eventually walked off the field with assistance. He was replaced by Travis Snider.

Any prolonged absence for Marte would break up what has become a potent offensive bloc for the Pirates with rookie right fielder Gregory Polanco leading off, Marte batting second, and center fielder Andrew McCutchen hitting third. On Tuesday, Polanco went 1-for-2 with a run and a stolen base, Marte was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and McCutchen knocked in two runs, making them a combined 46-for-134 (.343), with six doubles, two home runs, 22 RBIs and 24 runs in their 10 games in that configuration.

“The top three guys are unique with their lineup,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Not everybody has all of that. The big thing is to keep them off base. ... When you’re going to beat this group, it seems you have to keep those guys off base.”

Marte is batting .260 overall, but is 21-for-56 with five doubles, a homer and nine RBIs in the last 12 games and is 14-for-44 with nine runs scored in the past 10 in the two hole.

RECORD: 39-38

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 4-8, 3.47 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 5-7, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and batted clean-up against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-5 win at Tropicana Field. Walker returned from an appendectomy in the minimum 15 days. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

--OF Jose Tabata was out-righted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates activated Neil Walker from the 15-day disabled list. Tabata had to be removed from the 40-man roster and successfully clear waivers as he was out of options. The 25-year-old was batting .289 with 14 RBIs in 62 games but was seeing diminishing playing time because of the promotion of and fabulous start by rookie Gregory Polanco.

--RHP Charlie Morton (4-8, 3.47 ERA) is scheduled to make his 16th start of the season on Wednesday when the Pirates try to sweep a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in his last four starts. Morton has never faced the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing good baseball. We don’t really need to worry about what our record is as opposed to how we’re playing. There’s still a lot of time left in the season.” -- 2B Neil Walker, who appeared in his first game Tuesday since his early-June appendectomy.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He took batting practice June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on June 22. He was activated June 24.

--LF Starling Marte (concussion-like symptoms) underwent a CT scan June 24 after leaving the game following a second-base collision.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game June 23 at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches before coming off the disabled list June 28.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19.

