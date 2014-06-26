Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- All things considered, it’s been a pretty solid week of health news for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Starting second baseman Neil Walker returned from the disabled list Tuesday after undergoing an appendectomy in early June, and Wednesday the Pirates announced that Gerrit Cole will make his first start since June 3 on Saturday. As a major bonus, left fielder Starling Marte did not sustain a concussion in a Tuesday collision at second base and was said to be feeling “much better,” on Wednesday, manager Clint Hurdle said.

Cole was shut down June 4 with what the team characterized as “shoulder fatigue,” but was worked back into game shape with rest and a series of side sessions. He threw an 84-pitch, six-inning simulated game Monday at Tropicana Field. Cole didn’t come off the DL when eligible last week, but did not require a minor league rehabilitation assignment before his scheduled resumption of duty against the New York Mets on Saturday. A 23-year-old former top overall pick in 2011, Cole had a 3.64 ERA and 69/25 K/BB ratio in 77 innings.

Marte was not available Wednesday in the conclusion of a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field, but seemed likely to avoid a stint on the seven-day concussion DL after a CT scan revealed no damage. Marte struck his head on the knee of second baseman Sean Rodriguez being thrown out attempting to steal second base. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte was suffering from a swollen right finger.

Marte is batting .260 overall, but is 21-for-56 with five doubles, a homer and nine RBIs in the last 12 games and is 14-for-44 with nine runs scored in the past 10 in the two hole.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-1, 2.68 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 1-0, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole, who has been sidelined since June 4 with right shoulder fatigue, will return to start on Saturday against the New York Mets, manager Clint Hurdle announced. The Pirates have not decided whom he will replace.

--RHP Charlie Morton recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts on Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. All three runs (two earned) allowed came in the first inning, on three hits and 29 pitches. He subsequently yielded only one single and one walk over his next six innings pitch on 77 pitches.

--CF Andrew McCutchen hit .385 (5-for-13) with a homer and five RBIs in a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. He leads the majors with 18 extra-base hits (10 doubles, eight homers) in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always fun to watch pitchers command the baseball. And when it’s against you, obviously, the challenge becomes greater.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on Rays LHP David Price after a 5-1 loss on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game June 23 at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches before coming off the disabled list June 28.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Josh Harrison

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider