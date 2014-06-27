Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Starling Marte is getting closer to returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup.

The left fielder sat out a second straight game Thursday night as the Pirates beat the New York Mets 5-2. However, manager Clint Hurdle ss optimistic that Marte could return to the lineup Friday night against New York.

“He’s getting better,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s feeling a lot better and making progress.”

Marte suffered concussion-like symptoms Tuesday night while sliding into second base in a game at Tampa Bay. While the head and neck area is no longer issue, Marte is still feeling the effects of a jammed right middle finger he sustained during the slide.

Marte also missed two games last weekend in Chicago when the Pirates played the Cubs because he returned to his home in the Dominican Republic to attend to personal matters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 1-4, 3.75 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 3-2, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup for a second straight game Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Mets. Marte suffered concussion-like symptoms Tuesday night while sliding into second base in a game at Tampa Bay. While the head and neck area is no longer issue, Marte is still feeling the effects of a jammed right middle finger he sustained during the slide.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison started in left field for a second straight day with Starling Marte out. Prior to that, Harrison had made only one start in left during his four-year career.

--LHP Francisco Liriano had a 30-pitch bullpen session before Thursday’s game. It marked the first time he had thrown off a mound since going on the disabled list June 11 with a left oblique strain.

--RF Gregory Polanco homered and drove in four runs as he continued a torrid start to his major league career. Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk and is hitting .338 in 16 games. The home run was the 22-year-old’s second. “He’s a talented young man so I‘m humble to have him on the club and the opportunity to write his name in the lineup,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s a good time for him to be included on our club and he’s obviously been making a difference since he’s been up here.”

--RHP Vance Worley (2-0) allowed only one run and scattered seven hits over seven innings to get the win. He has given up four runs in 20 2/3 innings spanning three starts since coming up from Indianapolis on June 15 after going 1-5 with a 7.21 ERA in 10 starts with the Minnesota Twins last season. “It was a very solid body of work, a very professional effort,” Hurdle said. “He’ll be the first one to tell you he wasn’t as sharp as he’d been previously. You saw a man go out there and have to wrestle a little bit and maintain composure, mound presence, and just pound the zone.”

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (3-2, 4.93) will look to win his fourth straight decision Friday night when he faces the Mets. Cumpton has not lost in four starts since May 31 at Los Angeles when the Dodgers rocked him for 11 runs in 3 2/3 innings. His lone career appearance against the Mets was on May 26 at New York and he did not factor in the decision despite allowing just two runs -- one earned -- in six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a talented young man so I‘m humble to have him on the club and the opportunity to write his name in the lineup. It’s a good time for him to be included on our club and he’s obviously been making a difference since he’s been up here.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on RF Gregory Polanco after a 5-2 win on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (head, finger) passed a concussion test June 24 but was not available June 25 after being struck in the head while attempting to steal. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte emerged with a swollen right finger after the collision, which kept him out of action June 26 while the concussion symptoms cleared.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19 and threw off a mound for the first time June 26.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He played catch June 9, making 25 throws from 60 feet then threw off flat ground from flat ground from 90 feet June 11. He threw off a mound for the first time June 12, a 20-pitch session. He threw a 60-pitch simulated game June 18. He is scheduled to be activated June 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Josh Harrison

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider