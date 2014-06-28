Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jason Grilli’s descent was rapid, going from closer to mop-up reliever to gone in one week.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded the right-hander to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for righty Ernesto Frieri. Both relievers had been removed from the closer’s role June 20, one day after giving up costly home runs.

Grilli was tagged for a game-tying homer by Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco in a game the Pirates eventually won in 11 innings. Frieri served up a walk-off grand slam to Cleveland Indians designated hitter Nick Swisher.

Frieri converted 11 of 14 save opportunities while going 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in 34 games. However, the 29-year-old has 71 saves and a 3.19 ERA in his six-year career.

“Ernesto is a guy we’ve pursued for a couple of years but haven’t been about to get,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “He’s going through a rough stretch but he’s doing things our scouts like and our (statistical) analysts like. We’ve had success bringing guys in and having them benefit from a change of scenery, a change of league. That’s what we’re hoping for here.”

Grilli, 37, converted 33 of 35 chances last season in his first year as a closer and was selected to play in the All-Star Game. However, he struggled this season, spent time on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, then ceded the closer’s job to Mark Melancon.

Melancon will remain as the closer while Frieri will work in a set-up role.

”It’s a difficult trade to make from the standpoint that Jason had a good run here, and did a lot for our franchise both on and off the field,“ Huntington said. ”He’s loved by a lot of guys in the clubhouse and a lot of fans.

“It’s one of those change of scenery-type trades and I hope it works out well for everybody involved.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 4-4, 2.78 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 6-3, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Grilli was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Ernesto Frieri in a deal of two relievers who were demoted from the closer role a week earlier. Grilli converted just 11 of 15 saves opportunities this season after going 33 for 35 last year. The 37-year-old’s ERA was 4.87 in 22 games. Grilli was removed as closer June 20, a day after giving up a game-tying home run to Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco in the ninth inning of a game the Pirates eventually won in 11 innings.

--RHP Mark Melancon will remain as the Pirates’ closer despite the addition of RHP Jason Frieri. Melancon has converted 14 of 17 save opportunities this season and is 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 40 games. He also had 16 saves last season as the secondary closer to RHP Jason Grilli.

--RHP Ernesto Frieri is expected to join the Pirates in time for Saturday’s game against the New York Mets. Frieri was 11 for 14 in saves and was taken out of the closer’s role June 20, a day after he gave up a walk-off grand slam to Cleveland DH Nick Swisher in the 10th inning. Frieri, 29, was 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in 34 games but has a 3.19 career ERA in 262 games.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.64) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and start against the Mets. He has been sidelined since June 4 with a right shoulder fatigue. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Cole would not be on a strict pitch count. Cole lost his only career start against the Mets last July 14 when he gave up three runs in five innings.

--LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game because of a jammed right middle finger. Marte threw with only minimal pain before Friday’s 3-2 victory over the New York Mets in 11 innings and pinch-ran in the seventh inning. He is likely to return to lineup Saturday.

--LHP Francisco Liriano is expected to throw off a mound Sunday for the second time since going in the disabled list June 11 with a left oblique strain. He also had a bullpen session Thursday but the Pirates have yet to establish a timetable for when he might be activated.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton did not factor in the decision but pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA in five June starts after giving up 11 runs in 3 2/3 innings on May 31 in a loss to the Dodgers at Los Angeles. However, Cumpton could be sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear as a roster spot for Cole because he still has minor league options remaining.

--CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fourth-inning single. He is 9-for-27 (.333) during the streak with six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know there’s always a chance I‘m going to be in there at some point I always keep myself ready to play, just in case.” -- Pirates INF Josh Harrison after going 2-for-3, including the game-winning hit, as a late-inning replacement in a 3-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (head, finger) passed a concussion test June 24 but was not available June 25 after being struck in the head while attempting to steal. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte emerged with a swollen right finger after the collision, which kept him out of action June 26 while the concussion symptoms cleared. He pinch-ran June 27 and is expected to be in the starting lineup June 28.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He is scheduled to throw again June 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Josh Harrison

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider