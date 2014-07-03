Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --The Pittsburgh Pirates do not take the foot off the pedal when they played weaker teams. Instead, they floor it.

The Pirates are 22-9 this season against teams with records under .500 after beating Arizona 3-1 on Wednesday night. Against teams .500 or better, Pittsburgh is 22-31.

While part of the Pirates’ success against sub.-.500 teams is having better talent, manager Clint Hurdle believes his club’s ability to maintain a consistent focus also helps.

”I think the perception that teams are having problems or are struggling come from people who aren’t playing the game,“ Hurdle said. ”People on the inside don’t look at this way. The objective is still to win that day’s ballgame regardless of how many injuries your team might have or how many games in a row you might have lost.

“It’s not like you can half-step it against certain teams. Winning is hard at this level. You can never take it for granted and our guys are very about going out and giving a good, consistent effort on a daily basis.”

The Pirates ability to beat inferior competition has helped them get a season-high four games over .500 at 44-40.

They are feasting during a stretch of 16 straight games against sub-.500 teams that runs through the end of the week when they play a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pirates began the stretch by taking two of three from both the Cubs and Tampa Bay on their last road trip. The Pirates returned home last Thursday and took three of four from the New York Mets and have now won the first two games of a three-game series with the Diamondbacks, who are last in the National League West.

The Pirates have also won their last six series against teams with losing records.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-40

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 2-10, 5.11 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-0, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen left Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over Arizona in the top of the ninth inning with a sore left foot. He fouled a pitch off the foot in the bottom of the eighth then limped down the line after hitting an RBI single. McCutchen said he might miss Thursday night’s game against the Diamondbacks but was hopeful of being back by Friday when the Pirates open a three-game series against Philadelphia. Earlier in the day, MuCutchen was voted as the National League Player of the Month for June. He hit .343 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs and a league-leading 20 extra-base hits in 26 games.

--LHP Francisco Liriano pitched a four-inning simulated game Wednesday. It was the first time he faced batters since going on the disabled list June 11 with a strained left oblique. Liriano is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues early next weeks.

--RHP Charlie Morton continued his fine pitching at home as he limited Arizona to only one run in six innings. In eight starts at PNC Park, he is 3-3 with a 2.13 ERA. Morton is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA in nine road starts.

--RHP Vance Worley (2-0, 1.74) will start Thursday night against Arizona. He has pitched at least six innings in all three starts since being called up June 15 from Triple-A Indianapolis. Worley is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two career starts against Diamondbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to keep working. Keep doing what I‘m doing and stay strong with my mind. I know this is the major leagues and it’s hard to hit here, so I‘m just trying to keep doing what I‘m doing. Keep working hard and try to do better every day and adjust to the league. This game is all about adjustments. You have to adjust quickly. The faster you adjust, the better you do.” -- Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco after he doubled and scored in the first inning and hit a two-run homer in the second as the Pirates topped the D-backs 5-1 on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider

INF/OF Josh Harrison