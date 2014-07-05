Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Though it looked unorthodox on the surface, Clint Hurdle played the percentages Friday night when he made out his lineup.

The Pirates manager sat first baseman Ike Davis and third Pedro Alvarez -- both left-handed hitters --- against Philadelphia right-hander Roberto Hernandez. Instead, two right-handed batters played on the infield corners, Gaby Sanchez at first base and Josh Harrison at third.

The reason Hurdle made the move is because Hernandez, whose best pitch is a sinking fastball, had reverse platoon splits going into Friday’s game. He had held left-handed hitters to a .219 batting average while right-handers were hitting .264.

The move worked out as the Pirates scored four runs in the first inning off Hernandez on their way to an 8-2 home victory. Harrison hit an RBI single and Sanchez kept the inning alive with a walk that preceded shortstop Jordy Mercer’s two-run single.

“I just thought it would be a good matchup for us to try and get it that way,” Hurdle said.

Friday also gave Hurdle the opportunity to rest Davis and Alvarez for possibly the last time until the All-Star break. The Phillies will pitch right-handers in the final two games of the series and the Pirates figure to see all righties on their seven-game road trip to St. Louis and Cincinnati next week that leads into the break.

Both players have also been slumping. Davis has one extra-base hit in his last 13 games and Alvarez, who popped out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning, is 3-for-16 in his last six games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 4-4, 4.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 6-6, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole was pulled from Friday night’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia after five scoreless innings with a strained lat muscle behind his right shoulder. However, Cole said the move was only “precautionary” and that he expects to make his next start Wednesday at St. Louis. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five to improve his record to 7-4. Cole was making his second start since coming off the disabled list last Saturday after missing 3 1/2 weeks with right shoulder fatigue. “It just started getting a little tight and, fresh coming off (the DL), we just wanted to err on the side of caution,” Cole said. “We just decided to take a step back and that’s what we did.”

--OF Travis Snider had a stiff neck and was unavailable to be used off the bench. That is why the Pirates used RHP Vance Worley to pinch hit in the seventh innings.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. He just missed hitting for the cycle in his last plate appearance in the eighth inning when he hit an RBI double high off the 21-foot wall in right field. McCutchen is hitting .383 (18-for-47) in his last 13 games. “I thought it was going to be a home run off the bat, I honestly did,” McCutchen said of his eighth-inning double. “You never know (at PNC Park). Some days it goes, some days it don‘t.”

--SS Jordy Mercer drove in a career-high four runs. He hit a two-run single to cap a four-run first inning and belted a two-run double in the seventh that boosted the Pirates’ lead to 7-2.

--1B Ike Davis was rested. He has just one extra-base hit in his last 13 games.

--3B Pedro Alvarez did not start but popped out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He is 3-for-16 in his last six games.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (6-6, 4.07) will take a 13-inning scoreless streak into his start Saturday against Philadelphia. He is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his last eight starts and 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA against the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I thought it was going to be a home run off the bat, I honestly did. You never know with this ballpark. Some days it goes, some days it don‘t.“ -- CF Andrew McCutchen, who just missed hitting for the cycle in his last plate appearance in the eighth inning Friday when he hit an RBI double high off the 21-foot wall in right field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right lat strain) left his start on July 4 after five innings but said the move was “precautionary.”

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider

INF/OF Josh Harrison