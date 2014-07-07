Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates general manager Neal Huntington admitted he is looking for potential middle infield options outside the organization after utility infielder Clint Barmes was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

Barmes suffered a strained right groin muscle while fielding a ground ball Saturday during batting practice. He was placed on the disabled list retroactive to June 1 and is expected to miss at least a month.

“We’ll see what’s out there, what might be a fit,” Huntington said. “We have some internal options that we like and could possibly work for us.”

Infielder Michael Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was hitting .252 with one home runs in 79 games.

The Pirates claimed middle infielder Dean Anna on Saturday off waivers from the New York Yankees and assignment him to Indianapolis. However, the Pirates want Anna to overcome his season-long hitting woes before considering him for a call-up.

Anna, 27, hit just .136 with one home run and three RBIs with the Yankees in his first 12 major league game then batted .192 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 36 games after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Barmes is reliable defensively but has hit just .239 with four RBIs in 42 games this season.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-41

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-9, 3.30 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 11-4, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Clint Barmes was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to June 1, with a strained left groin muscle. He is expected to miss at least a month and as much as six weeks. Barmes is hitting just .239 with four RBIs in 42 games this season but is a sure-handed fielder at both middle infield positions.

--INF Michael Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take over for INF Clint Barmes as the primary middle infield reserve. Martinez was hitting .252 with one homer in 79 games in the International League.

--RHP Gerrit Cole is listed as the probable start for Wednesday night’s game at St. Louis but a final determination will not be made until he goes through his usual between-starts throwing session Monday. Cole left his start Friday against Philadelphia after pitching five scoreless innings because of a strained right lat muscle behind his shoulder.

--LHP Jeff Locke (2-1) got the win Sunday in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia as he allowed just two runs -- one earned -- and three hits in eight innings with four strikeouts and one walk. He raised his career record against the Phillies to 3-0. The Pirates have won each of Locke’s last five starts.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was voted by the fans as a starting National League outfielder for the All-Star Game on July 15 at Minneapolis. He has been an NL reserve each of the last three seasons. McCutchen had two hits earlier in the day and is 11-for-21 (.524) with six RBIs in his last five games and 20-for-52 (.385) in his last 13 games.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his four-year career. He is hitting .298 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 73 games as a super utility player.

--LHP Tony Watson was picked to his first All-Star Game in his fourth season. He is 5-0 with a 0.89 ERA in 41 games. Watson was last charged with an earned run April 22.

--RHP Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.30 ERA) will pitch Monday night at St. Louis in the opener of a four-game series. Morton has lost his last two road starts and is 2-10 with a 6.11 ERA against the Cardinals in 15 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always fun for everybody when we’re playing the kind of baseball that we expect to play.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after the Pirates capped a sweep of the Phillies with a win on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (right lat strain) left his start July 4 after five innings but said the move was precautionary. He is expected to make his next scheduled start July 9 at St. Louis.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2. He will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on July 7.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 1 and is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider

INF/OF Josh Harrison