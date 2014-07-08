Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Gerrit Cole had his heart set on pitching Wednesday night in Busch Stadium.

But the Pittsburgh right-hander knew it wasn’t going to happen when he tried to exert something approximating game effort into his bullpen session prior to Monday night’s game. He cut the session off at 26 pitches and is headed for the disabled list, his second trip there this year.

Cole, who missed time last month with shoulder fatigue, is on the DL this time with a tight lat. With the Pirates back in the National League Central race after 12 wins in their last 16 games, there is no reason to push Cole out there at less than 100 percent.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” he said after Pittsburgh’s 2-0 loss. “All we can do at this point is attack it and move forward. Hopefully, it will be my last hurdle this season. I wanted to make the start because this is a big series, but this convinced me I couldn‘t.”

Cole, who is 7-4 with a 3.78 earned run average, will be replaced by right-hander Brandon Cumpton. Cole is eligible to come off the DL on July 22, so he might only have to miss this start because of next week’s All-Star break.

It is not the path Cole wanted to take, but if he is to pitch meaningful games in September -- and maybe October -- it was the only sound decision to make.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-1, 2.28 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 2-3, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton deserved a better fate than he got Monday night. Pitching against a team that has routinely pounded him in his career, Morton allowed only one hit and two walks in seven scoreless innings, fanning five. He threw just 84 pitches, getting 11 groundball outs, but he got a no-decision when the offense wasted numerous scoring chances.

--RHP Vance Worley will make his third career start against St. Louis Tuesday night. Worley is 0-0 with a 3.97 earned run average in his previous outings, allowing five runs over 11 1/3 innings. Worley has pitched into the seventh inning in his first four starts for Pittsburgh, including a 10-2 loss Thursday night against Arizona in which he allowed three runs over seven frames.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis Monday night against Lehigh Valley. On the disabled list since June 11, Liriano was 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 starts this year, lasting barely over five innings in an average start. He pitched six shutout innings for Indy, retiring the last 15 men he faced and striking out the final five.

--OF Chris Dickerson was traded Monday to Cleveland for a player to be named later or cash. The 31-year old Dickerson spent the season at Indianapolis, hitting .309 with seven homers and an .886 OPS over 65 games. --RHP Gerrit Cole (tight lat) went on the disabled list after Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals. Cole told reporters following the game that he had to cut his bullpen session short because of the injury. He was scheduled to start Wednesday night, but will be replaced by RHP Brandon Cumpton.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton is scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make a start on Wednesday in place of Gerrit Cole.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew it would be tough against Wainwright. He’s the best pitcher in baseball for a reason. We did a good job of working the count against him and making him throw a lot of pitches, but he has a way of getting out of innings.” - Pirates 2B Neil Walker, after Pittsburgh lost 2-0 to Adam Wainwright at the Cardinals on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis July 7 against Lehigh Valley. He pitched six shutout innings for Indy, retiring the last 15 men he faced and striking out the final five.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight lat) went on the disabled list July 7. Cole said he had to cut his July 7 bullpen session short because of the injury. He was scheduled to start July 9, but will be replaced by RHP Brandon Cumpton. Cole left his start July 4 after five innings but said then the move was precautionary.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Josh Harrison