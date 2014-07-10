Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The pitcher almost always bats ninth for a reason: He’s the worst hitter in a lineup and the easiest man to get out.

But Pittsburgh’s Brandon Cumpton, given a chance to have none on and two out in the fourth inning of a game where every out was a struggle, found a way not to retire .031-hitting St. Louis pitcher Lance Lynn.

Cumpton walked Lynn on five pitches and was out of there three singles later, the last one plating Lynn to make it 4-2. And although Ernesto Frieri cleaned up Cumpton’s mess by retiring his two batters on two pitches, it was a run which didn’t aid the Pirates’ chances of winning an important game.

“Consistency,” catcher Chris Stewart said when asked what haunted Cumpton. “He’d throw a good pitch and then he’d lose it for two or three pitches. He just couldn’t pound the strike zone continually.”

Cumpton’s 3 1/3 inning start forced the Pittsburgh bullpen to soak up 14 outs, the second straight game that it’s had to get double-figure outs.

It went against the Pirates’ winning formula lately. Starters have averaged more than six innings an outing in the last month, helping them get back into the NL Central race. But Cumpton’s inability to throw a simple strike to Lynn explained the latest loss as well as anything else.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-44

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 7-6, 3.88) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-7, 4.15)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Cumpton, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday, just didn’t have good enough command to hold St. Louis in check, leaving after 3 1/3 innings, 79 pitches and nine hits. Cumpton allowed four runs and spent most of the game working from the stretch. His control was erratic enough that he walked .032-hitting pitcher Lance Lynn in the fourth, leading to a run.

--RHP Edinson Volquez will face St. Louis for the fourth time this year in Thursday night’s series finale. Volquez is 0-1 with a 5.63 earned run average in his first three appearances, absorbing a 7-0 loss on April 27 in his previous start at Busch Stadium. The veteran is coming off a 3-2 win over Philadelphia Saturday, allowing just four hits and a run over seven innings.

--LF Starling Marte went on the bereavement list Wednesday because of the death of his mother-in-law and won’t play again until at least Saturday in Cincinnati. MLB rules stipulate that players on the bereavement list must miss at least three games and no more than seven. Marte is hitting .256 with five homers and 32 RBIs, and has swiped a team-high 21 bases.

--1B Matt Hague was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Marte on the active roster. Hague played in 30 games with Pittsburgh in 2012, batting .229 with seven RBIs in his first MLB experience. He is leading the International League in RBIs this year with 59 and is batting .267 with 13 homers.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (oblique) will start Pittsburgh’s final game before the All-Star break on Sunday in Cincinnati. Liriano threw six scoreless innings in a rehab start Monday night for Indianapolis, retiring the last 15 men he faced and striking out his last five hitters. RHP Vance Worley was scheduled to start on Sunday but will instead work out of the bullpen during the weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh, but we just didn’t have enough offense to win this one.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 5-2 loss to St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis July 7. He will start July 13 in Cincinnati.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte (bereavement list)

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Josh Harrison