Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- A.J. Burnett in 2012. Francisco Liriano in 2013. And now, Edinson Volquez.

Seems like every year, manager Clint Hurdle, pitching coach Ray Searage and the Pittsburgh Pirates find a veteran almost on the verge of ending his career, then turn him into a frontline starter all over again.

Volquez fits the mold lately, particularly Thursday night. His complete-game six-hitter in Pittsburgh’s 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals represented the first time he went the distance since July 19, 2012, when he was toiling for the San Diego Padres and came within an infield single of no-hitting the Houston Astros.

The consensus around baseball was that Volquez was a lost cause if he couldn’t regain his traction pitching for manager Bud Black and highly respected pitching coach Darren Balsley in San Diego.

The Padres cut him in late August last year, followed by a September cameo with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates signed him in the offseason, accompanied by guffawing, but he has allowed just three earned runs in his past 30 innings, winning four consecutive starts.

“He’s always had the skill set,” Hurdle said of Volquez. “And he’s not one of those guys who’s looking to come out after six or seven innings. The later he gets in a game, the more he smells the finish line.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-1, 3.08 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 2-1, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez is becoming the ace of the Pittsburgh staff, evidenced by his first complete game in nearly two years Thursday night. Throwing the kind of precise game that eluded him over most of the previous five seasons, Volquez allowed just one run and six hits. He walked two and fanned five. Volquez’s changeup was magnificent, recording multiple strikeouts with diving action, often arriving 13 mph slower than the fastball.

--LHP Jeff Locke gets the call when Pittsburgh opens a weekend series in Cincinnati on Friday night. Locke is coming off a 6-2 win Sunday against Philadelphia in which he gave up just three hits and one earned run over eight innings. Locke is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts against the Reds, getting a no-decision in his only start against them this year. He is averaging seven-plus innings over his first seven starts this season overall.

--OF Jaff Decker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as manager Clint Hurdle opted to go with 11 pitchers and 14 position players for the last four games before the All-Star break. Decker went 0-for-3 in a stint with the Pirates from May 11-15. He was batting .266 with four homers and 29 RBIs at Indy, but he was hitting .333 in his past 10 games.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for OF Jaff Decker, as Pittsburgh won’t need a fifth starter again until July 22. Cumpton absorbed Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss in St. Louis, allowing nine hits and four runs over 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. In 10 starts this year for the Pirates, Cumpton is 3-3 with a 4.98 ERA.

--C Russell Martin’s run-scoring single in the first inning gave him 500 RBIs for his career. He made it 501 in the ninth with a solo homer that capped Pittsburgh’s 9-1 win over St. Louis. Martin went 3-for-5 on the night, tying a season high for most hits, and he upped his average to .282.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitching coach (Ray Searage) came up to me before the game, and I thought we were going to go over the scouting report. Instead, he said, ‘You’ve seen these guys before. Just go win the game.'” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, who threw his first complete game since 2012, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis July 7. He will start July 13 in Cincinnati.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte (bereavement list)

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jaff Decker