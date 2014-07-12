Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Josh Harrison, a native of Cincinnati and former player at the University of Cincinnati, is accustomed to fielding numerous calls and messages from friends and family when he returns home.

This weekend he’s playing in the Queen City for the first time since being named a National League All-Star, taking things to another level.

“Coming back before I was an All-Star was overwhelming,” said Harrison. “Now coming back as an All-Star it’s like, to the max. I had to turn my phone on silent.”

Harrison, the first utility player to be named to the NL All-Star squad since Atlanta’s Omar Infante in 2010, had his fourth multi-hit multi-RBI game on Thursday and currently is riding a seven-game hitting streak. He is 7 for his last 13 with runners in scoring position. Overall he’s batting .378 with RISP, ranking second in the NL behind Colorado’s Corey Dickerson (.429).

Harrison has played second, third, left and right field this season.

“People think it’s hard, but I’ve been doing it for so long, it’s almost second nature,” Harrison said about playing multiple positions. “I just go get the ball. I expect to play every day even if I‘m not starting.”

Harrison enjoys coming home to Cincinnati where he and his wife Brittney live with 5-month-old daughter Mia. He also enjoys hitting against the Reds with a .313 average this season.

The 2015 All-Star Game will be held at Great American Ball Park. But Harrison refused to ponder that possibility. “I‘m just thinking about today,” he said, smiling.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-9, 3.10 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-7, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Watson earned his first defeat on Friday night after allowing three earned runs in the eighth inning, all after two outs, in a 6-5 loss at Cincinnati. “He’s been lights-out for us all year,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Tonight he wasn’t able to get that last out. He wasn’t able to put ‘em away, and that’s been one of his best attributes since he’s been here.”

--LHP Jeff Locke gave up just one earned run on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings on Friday night. But the Cincinnati Reds rallied against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 6-5 win. Locke struck out five and did not walk a batter.

--OF Starling Marte remains on the bereavement list due to the death of a family member, and as of Friday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle had no update on when he’ll return. Marte has been on bereavement for two days. He must spend three days, but no more than seven, on the list.

--RHP Gerrit Cole, on the 15-day disabled list with a sore back, will not return to the Pirates starting rotation when eligible on June 19, said manager Clint Hurdle. Cole has been on the DL since June 8. He’s 7-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t put anything where I had to. The guys played a great game. Just one of those nights. I put it on myself.” -- Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson, who earned his first defeat Friday night after allowing three earned runs in the eighth inning, all after two outs, in a 6-5 loss at Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He played catch June 19, and he threw off a mound for the first time June 26. He threw a 50-pitch side session June 29. He pitched a four-inning simulated game July 2. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis July 7. He will start July 13 in Cincinnati.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He is not expected to return when eligible on June 19.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte (bereavement list)

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider

OF Jaff Decker