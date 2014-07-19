Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Gerrit Cole’s upper back is feeling much better and that is good news for the Pirates.

The right-hander, who has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained lat muscle in his upper back, is throwing without pain. He had a 30-pitch session Wednesday, the first time he had thrown off a mound since being injured.

“That went well,” Cole said. “I feel healthy. It’s about getting back into shape at this point, I think.”

The Pirates don’t have a timetable for when Cole might return. A regimen of soft-tissue treatment and a stretching have enabled the lat to loosen considerably.

“It was a mess in there for a little bit,” Cole said. “The few days (off) and the treatment have helped a lot.”

Cole is 7-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 starts.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Brett Anderson, 0-3, 4.95 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-9, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pedro Alvarez got an increasingly rare start against a left-handed starter in Friday night’s 4-2 win over Colorado and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being removed for defensive purposes after the seventh inning. Alvarez is hitting just .188 with two home runs against lefties in 71 plate appearances this season. He also made his major-league-worst 21st error in the sixth inning when he threw away a ground ball by Colorado C Wilin Rosario.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison has been starting at third base against right-handers in recent weeks but was not in the lineup Friday night. Manager Clint Hurdle wanted to give Harrison an extra day of rest after he played in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career Tuesday night in Minneapolis. However, Harrison pinch hit in the seventh inning and stayed in the game at third base, going 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly.

--LF Starling Marte left the game at the end of the eighth inning, one inning after being hit in the head by a pitch from Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino. Marte’s helmet flew off but he stayed in the game before being lifted for precautionary reasons. Marte said he expected to play Saturday night.

--LHP Francisco Lirinao gave up only one unearned run and three hits in five innings, but was lifted after his pitch count reached 95 in his second start since coming off the disabled list. He had eight strikeouts and three walks, but failed to pitch six innings for the 10th time in his last 11 starts and has yet to win in nine starts at PNC Park this season.

--OF Travis Snider has made the transition from starting right fielder to bench player without complaint and with a certain amount of success. His pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit. Snider is 11-for-39 (.282) with six RBIs as a pinch-hitter, rarely starting anymore since RF Gregory Polanco was called up June 10 from Triple-A Indianapolis.

--RHP Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.32) will try to win his fourth consecutive home start Saturday night when he faces Colorado on Saturday night. In eight starts at PNC Park this season, Morton is 3-3 with a 2.13 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA against the Rockies in four career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One thing we continue to talk about with all the pinch hitters is there’s no lose. There’s no downside. You’re trying to perform one of the toughest acts in the game and he’s gotten to a good place with it.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, after Travis Snider’s pinch-double broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Pirates to a 4-2 victory over Colorado Friday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

