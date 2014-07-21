Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Manager Clint Hurdle refers to the basepaths as the “90s” as there are 90 feet between each of the four bases. Sunday, his Pittsburgh Pirates aggression on the 90s led to three runs that were the difference in Pittsburgh’s 5-3 comeback win.

“The 90s are something we talk about every day,” Hurdle said. “Free 90s, and they’re not free, you got to make them happen. But to look for opportunities, whether it is a dirt-ball read, whether it’s a hit and run, whatever we feel compelled to do, we’ve got guys that are selling out and getting it done.”

Neil Walker took an extra base on his single in the second inning when right fielder Carlos Gonzalez threw to third base as Gaby Sanchez went first to third on the hit. After Walker, Jordy Mercer singled up the middle to score both runners.

Walker’s aggression set himself up to score and pull the Pirates within 3-2.

In the sixth, Mercer walked and stole second then scored the tying run on Chris Stewart’s double that bounced into the left-field bleachers. Had he been on first, Mercer would have been held at third base with the pitcher’s spot due up at-bat.

The next inning, Josh Harrison worked a walk then scored the go-ahead run on Andrew McCutchen’s base hit up the middle.

“We’re going to be aggressive,” Walker said. “We’re going to get thrown out, we’re going to look stupid at times, but at the same time we’re going to make aggressive plays that lead to runs. Some people may call it stupid, we call it aggressive.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-46

STREAK:Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 10-5, 3.44 ERA) at Pirates (Edinson Volquez, 8-6, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke made his eighth quality start in eight outings since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 8. Locke also walked more than one batter for just the second time in nine starts for the Pirates this season and was unhappy with his start. “I don’t think there’s a lot of games you can pitch the way I pitched today and come away with a win at the end of the day,” Locke said.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was caught stealing for the first time this season in the seventh inning. McCutchen had successfully stolen a base in his first 15 attempts of the year but was thrown out by his former teammate, Michael McKenry, on a pitch-out after McCutchen drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run.

--2B Neil Walker hit his 24th homer in the past calendar year, second among all major league second baseman in that span. Walker trails only Minnesota’s Brian Dozier who has hit 28 home runs in the past year.

--SS Jordy Mercer collected two hits Sunday and is batting .358 in the month of July. His 2-for-3 performance raised his batting average to a season-high .254 clip after it dipped as low as .138 in mid-April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were just able to put some good swings on guys out of their bullpen.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a win over Colorado on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Francisco Liriano

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider