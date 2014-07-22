Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Rookie right fielder Gregory Polanco has gone into the first slump of his fledgling career.

Polanco it hitless in his last 11 at-bats and has gone 3-for-35 (.086) in his last eight games. After hitting .288 with a .749 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 19 games in June, he is batting .194 with a .533 OPS in 16 July games.

Because of his struggles, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle decided to give the left-handed hitting Polanco the night off Monday against Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu.

”He continues to play, continues to fight, continues to battle,“ Hurdle said. ”This wasn’t unexpected from us by any means, and we just have to keep working with him and keep reminding him that this is the major leagues.

“You do well here, you’re not going to go up again. You have to figure out how to reboot and recalibrate, and that’s what he’s working on right now.”

Overall, the 22-year-old Polanco is hitting .246 with three home runs and six stolen bases in 35 games since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 10.

Hurdle told a story about Polanco from the when the Pirates played the Cardinals in St. Louis two weeks ago that illustrated how difficult it can be for rookies to also adjust off the field. Polanco was mobbed by autograph seekers outside Busch Stadium before Hurdle escorted him away from the crowd and across the street to the team hotel.

“I got him around the arm and said, ‘Come on with me,'” Hurdle said. “Of course you get a big kick-back, but I just said, ‘I‘m sorry. I‘m the bad guy here, but he doesn’t have the responsibility to sign every autograph he’s asked to sign every night, so I‘m going to take him away.’ There’s a lot of newness along those lines. He’s figuring it out.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 6-5, 2.26 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to pitch a four-inning simulated game Wednesday and be on a 60-pitch limit. He has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained right lat muscle in his upper back.

--LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup for Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte missed two games after being hit in the head by a pitch last Friday. He was cleared to play after passing concussion tests Monday afternoon.

--3B Pedro Alvarez was on the bench against Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after starting the previous three games vs. left-handed starters. Alvarez is hitting .186 with two home runs against lefties in 77 plate appearances this season.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison made his 10th start of the season at third base. After starting 46 games at the hot corner as a rookie 2011, he made just a combined 12 starts at the position in 2012-13. If 3B Pedro Alvarez continues to struggle, look for Harrison to gain more playing time at third.

--RF Gregory Polanco, who is 3-for-35 (.086) in his last eight games, was held out of the starting lineup. He is batting .194 in 16 games in July after making his major league debut June 10 and hitting .288 in 19 games that month.

--INF/OF Michael Martinez started in right field for the first time with the Pirates and the fifth time in his four-year career. Martinez has played in seven games in two stints with the Pirates this season and has started twice. The other start was at second base on June 13 at Miami.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (8-7) had his four-start winning streak end. He gave up five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out three. Volquez had 10 days off since his last start because of the All-Star break and thought that affected the command of his breaking pitches.

--2B Neil Walker went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 9-for-19 (.474) with two home runs and four RBIs during the streak.

--RHP Vance Worley (2-1, 3.38 ERA) will start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be his first start since July 8 at St. Louis because of the All-Star break, though he pitched two innings of relief July 13 at Cincinnati. Worley is 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA against the Dodgers in two career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was off today.” -- Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez after a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and 20. He will pitch a four-inning simulated game July 23.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider