Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- General manager Neal Huntington has been saying he does not expect to make any major moves between now and the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline. However a number of reports have linked the Pittsburgh Pirates to significant names in the last two weeks.

First on the Pirates’ wish list is a reliever with closing experience. While Pittsburgh isn’t necessarily looking to replace closer Mark Melancon, they would like to have a backup plan in the event he is either injured or falters down the stretch.

Miami Marlins closer Steve Cishek appears is said to at top of the wish list, according to a team source, while the Pirates also have an eye on Texas Rangers closer Joakim Soria.

The Pirates scouted the last starts of San Diego Padres right-hander Ian Kennedy and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander A.J. Burnett.

Kennedy might be tougher to acquire as he has one more year of club control before becoming eligible for free agency after the 2015.

The Pirates are very familiar with Burnett as he pitched for them the last two seasons and won a combined 26 games. Burnett has not pushed the Phillies for a trade but has told friends he would welcome a return to Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are also adding a third left-hander in the bullpen to go with Tony Watson and Justin Wilson. They have interest in the Phillies’ Antonio Bastardo and the Houston Astros’ Tony Sipp.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-7, 4.30 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-7, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pedro Alvarez left Tuesday night’s 12-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of the fourth inning with left knee discomfort. Alvarez doubled to lead off the bottom of the fourth then was left stranded on third. The Pirates said they would have further information on Alvarez’s condition Wednesday after he is further examined by the team’s medical staff.

--LHP Justin Wilson was ejected without warning in the top of the seventh after he hit Dodgers shortstop Justin Turner in the left elbow with a pitch to begin the inning in an apparent retaliatory action. Los Angeles RHP Jamey Wright had hit CF Andrew McCutchen in the back of the left shoulder with a pitch an inning earlier.

--LF Starling Marte was on the bench for the eighth time in 10 games the last 10 games Tuesday night. While he sat out two games over the weekend after suffering concussion-like symptom when he in the head by a pitch, the other six times have been at manager Clint Hurdle’s discretion. Marte has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, with the Seattle Mariners reportedly one of the suitors.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (1-7, 4.43 ERA) will face the only team he has beaten this season when he starts Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a three-game series. Liriano defeated the Dodgers on May 30 at Los Angeles, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Liriano won both career starts against the Dodgers while posting a 1.42 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were a lot of runs scored tonight. No inning was safe. No pitcher was safe. We did a really good job of laying off good pitches and hitting mistakes.” -- Pirates 1B Ike Davis after a win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pedro Alvarez (left knee discomfort) left the July 22 games against the Dodgers after four innings and will be reevaluated July 23.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and 20. He will pitch a four-inning simulated game July 23.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He is expected to miss at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Josh Harrison

OF Travis Snider