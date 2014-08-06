Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Clint Hurdle claims he is the world’s No. 1 optimist. The Pirates manager also says star center fielder Andrew McCutchen is No. 2 on that list.

Both were hopeful before Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to Miami that McCutchen can avoid a disabled list stint even though the 2013 National League MVP has been diagnosed with a fractured bone in his lower left rib cage and torn cartilage.

McCutchen was forced to leave Sunday’s loss at Arizona in the eighth inning when he felt pain in the rib cage after swinging at a pitch. He was in such discomfort that he had to be helped down the dugout steps. He did not play Tuesday and is out indefinitely.

“I‘m not a doctor but I‘m staying positive,” said McCutchen, who is hitting .311 with 17 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 109 games. “(Sunday) I wasn’t even able to bend over to put my shoes on. (Tuesday) I threw my shoes on with no problem.”

If the Pirates place McCutchen on the DL, he would have to miss at least 15 days, which means he would not be eligible to play until Aug. 19 at the earliest. They chose to keep him on the active roster Tuesday and will hold off on making a decision as long as possible despite being forced to play a man short on the bench.

What makes the situation difficult for the Pirates is that a rib fracture is a rare injury for a baseball player. Oblique strains have become epidemic in the game in recent seasons but McCutchen did not suffer damage to that muscle as had been originally reported Monday by various media outlets.

The team doctors and athletic trainers don’t know enough about the injury yet to determine if McCutchen could return in a few days or if it would take week or even a full month before he would be able to play.

“They are trying to get as much information as they can and we want to wait on making a DL decision until we know more,” Hurdle said.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-8, 3.70 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-3, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Starling Marte was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and started in center field in place of CF Andrew McCutchen, who was out with a fractured rib in his lower left rib cage in Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to Miami. Marte went 1-for 4 with a run scored in his first major league game since July 21. He played in three games with Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment and went 1-for-12 (.083) with one double.

--2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup after missing two games with tightness in his lower back and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. However, Walker left the game after reinjuring his back in the seventh inning while scoring from second base on RF Gregory Polanco’s single and is considered day to day.

--3B Pedro Alvarez was placed on the bereavement list to attend the funeral of his wife’s grandmother. He can miss up to three games under major league rules.

--RHP Gerrit Cole had a rocky second rehab start for Indianapolis as he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Toledo in an International League game. Cole pitched five scoreless innings in his first outing eight days earlier. He has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison started in left field and extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the sixth inning. He is 17-for-40 (.425) with five doubles and five home runs during the streak, lifting his batting average to .304.

--RHP Charlie Morton’s winless streak reached six games despite turning in a quality start in which he allowed only one run and six hits in seven innings with four walks and four strikeouts. His last win was on July 2 against Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just did not meet the demands of the game in the eighth inning. We just didn’t get the things done that we needed to get done with a one-run lead.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, after his team gave up five runs in the eighth inning of a 6-3 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) left the Aug. 3 game. He is hopeful he can avoid the disabled list and remains on the active roster.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game.

--LF Starling Marte (concussion) was activated from the disabled list Aug. 5. He went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 22.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a second start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23 and stamped himself ready to be activated.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Harrison

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider

LF Starling Marte