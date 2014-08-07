Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are at .500 during life without Andrew McCutchen.

The superstar center fielder missed his second straight game Wednesday night because of a fracture in his lower left ribcage. The Pirates won, beating Miami 7-3 after falling to the Marlins 6-3 on Tuesday night.

While McCutchen remains hopeful of avoiding what would be the first disabled list stint of his six-year career, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle believes his team can stay in the thick of the National League Central and wild card races without him. The Pirates are 1 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the division standings.

“I expect our guys to go out and compete just like they do any other time we’re missing a player,” Hurdle said. “I expect them to meet the demands of the game. It’s the next man up philosophy we always talk about. If someone is unable to play then it’s the next man up to ready to get the job done.”

Starling Marte has moved from left field to center field while McCutchen has been out. That is a rather seamless transition because Marte is an above average defender who played center field while coming up through the Pirates’ farm system.

Josh Harrison started in left field Tuesday night and Travis Snider played there Wednesday. In an ideal situation, Harrison would play every day in left but he is needed at third base to replace Pedro Alvarez, whose throwing woes have landed him on the bench.

Another possibility would be to bring back Jose Tabata from Triple-A Indianapolis, though he has hit .250 with no home runs and four RBIs in 26 games since being demoted.

Trading for outside help is always a possibility, though the Pirates whiffed at the non-waiver deadline last week.

Hurdle realizes he can’t control McCutchen’s injury situation and used a line from legendary college football coach Lou Holtz that he feels fits the Pirates’ situation.

“Don’t tell people your problems,” Hurdle said. “Eight percent of the people don’t care about your problems and the other 20 percent are happy you have problems.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brian Flynn, 0-1, 6.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez 8-7, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole will make a third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis with the date to be determined after he has a bullpen session Thursday. Cole has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained right lat. Cole was originally supposed to make two starts for Indianapolis then be activated but plans changed after he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night against Toledo in the International League. His velocity dropped from 95-96 mph in the first four innings and 91-92 mph in the fifth when he gave up four runs.

--2B Neil Walker sat out for the third time in four games because of lower back tightness as the Pirates beat Miami 7-3. However, he said he felt better after receiving treatment before the game and expects to return to the lineup Thursday.

--3B Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 20-for-44 (.455) during the streak with six doubles, one triple and five home runs. Harrison has had an extra-base hit in nine of the 10 games.

--RF Gregory Polanco’s six-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3. The rookie still had a productive game, though, as he drew a walk and scored two runs.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (8-7, 3.91 ERA) starts Wednesday night against Miami. He has not won in his last three starts after winning his previous four. Volquez is 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA against the Marlins in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was just persistent. It started with his confidence. He could find the (arm) slot and stay with it. (Catcher) Russell (Martin) kept him in a good place to battle through the first two innings, then he ran the table. It’s as well as he’s pitched all year.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on RHP Jeff Locke, who settle down after giving up three runs in two innings to pitch seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) left the Aug. 3 game. He did not play Aug. 5-6. He hopes to avoid a stint on the disabled list.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a second start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 7 and the Pirates will then decide when he makes a third start for Indianapolis.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23 and stamped himself ready to be activated.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez (bereavement list)

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider