Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have been hit by 61 pitches this season and have hit 60 batters.

Both totals lead the major leagues and Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball officer Tony La Russa, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month on the strength of a stellar 33-year career as a manager, does not think that is a coincidence.

La Russa told reporters in Phoenix earlier this week that he believes Pirates hitters lead the major leagues in getting hit by pitches because of the organization’s pitching philosophy.

The Pirates were upset that star center fielder Andrew McCutchen was hit in the back last Saturday night by Diamondbacks reliever Randall Delgado. That came a night after Arizona All-Star first baseman Eric Goldschmidt suffered a season-ending broken left hand where struck by a pitch from Pittsburgh reliever Ernesto Frieri.

”(Pitching up and in has its) rewards because I don’t care if you’re a right-hander or left-hander, that spot right there, nobody gets to that pitch,“ La Russa said. ”So it’s a hole for everybody. The problem is, unless you have Greg Maddux pitching, that’s a very risky area to throw in. Because you don’t want to miss out over the plate because that’s launch territory, so you’ll throw the ball here or in and that generates more hits batsmen.

“What surprises me about this one is Pittsburgh is one of those clubs. And I don’t judge because if that’s the way you want to pitch, you need to understand -- with those rewards, it comes with risks. There’s an old expression that you learn in competition -- there ain’t no free lunch.”

When asked about La Russa’s insinuation the Pirates’ pitching staff consists of headhunters, manager Clint Hurdle respectfully disagreed prior to his team’s 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

”I know Tony and respect him greatly and he’s entitled to his opinions but he is looking at this through a different lens,“ Hurdle said. ”We believe in pitching aggressively to both sides of the plate. We’re not trying to throw to danger spots where someone might get injured.

“One of the things we’ve done since I’ve been here (starting in 2011) has changed the pitching philosophy. It’s worked for us. We’ve been able to gain ground because of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 9-9, 3.59 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 4-1, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen missed his third straight game with a fracture in his lower left ribcage as the Pirates beat Miami 7-2. Manager Clint Hurdle said there is “a chance” McCutchen could still avoid going on the disabled list.

--2B Neil Walker sat out for the fourth time in five games because of lower back tightness. He felt better after getting treatment prior to Thursday night’s game but likely won’t return to the lineup until Saturday.

--3B Pedro Alvarez is expected to rejoin the team Friday night. He missed his third straight game while on the bereavement list to attend the funeral of his wife’s grandmother.

--INF Clint Barmes, on the disabled list since June 30 with a left groin strain, will likely go on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues sometime next week. The last step in his rehab before being cleared to play in games is to be able to run the bases without pain and he will attempt that sometime this weekend.

--RHP Edinson Volquez continued his mastery of the Marlins, allowing one hit in seven scoreless innings. The lone hit was a fifth-inning single by INF Donovan Solano, who was subbing for slumping 3B Casey McGehee. Volquez improved his season record to 9-7 and to 6-0 with a 1.64 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins. He struck out seven and walked three as he won for the first time in four starts since the All-Star break after winning his last four starts of the first half.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a fifth-inning single. He is 21 for 49 (.429) during the streak, lifting his batting average to .308.

--C Russell Martin ran hit hitting streak to six games by going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. He is 8- for 22 (.364) with seven RBIs and six runs scored during the streak while raising his batting average to .286.

--RHP Vance Worley (4-1, 2.43) starts Friday night against San Diego. He is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last three starts and has won both career starts against the Padres with a 2.08 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was one of the best nights I’ve had with my fastball. It was great for me because I was able to keep the ball down and get a lot of ground balls. I was trying to get ahead in the count the whole time and be aggressive in the strike zone.” -- Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez after a 7-2 win over Miami on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) left the Aug. 3 game. He did not play Aug. 5-7. Manager Clint Hurdle said Aug. 7 there is “a chance” McCutchen can avoid the disabled list.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-7

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a second start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 7, and the Pirates will decide when he makes a third start for Indianapolis.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23 and stamped himself ready to be activated. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment sometime during the week of Aug. 11-17.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Ernesto Frieri

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez (bereavement list)

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider