Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates set into motion what could become a position switch for error-prone Pedro Alvarez by having the third baseman field ground balls at first base during batting practice Friday night.

Alvarez was activated from the bereavement list prior to the Pirates’ 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres. He had missed three games while attending the funeral of his wife’s grandmother.

Upon his return, he began taking a crash course at first base with the help of third base coach/infield instructor Nick Leyva.

Alvarez leads the major leagues with 24 errors, including 21 on throws. His throwing problems have reached the point that he lost his job as the everyday third baseman last week.

Throwing would not be an issue for Alvarez at first base. He might also help the Pirates’ offense at that position as Ike Davis is hitting .237 with seven home runs in 105 games and Gaby Sanchez has a .226 batting average and five homers in 86 games.

Alvarez is hitting .234 with 15 homers in 105 games. However, he tied for the National League with 36 homers last season.

Alvarez declined to talk about his first workout, running away when a reporter approached him at the end of batting practice.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 4-13, 4.94 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-7, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pedro Alvarez was activated from the bereavement list prior to Friday night’s 2-1 win over San Diego after missing three games while attending the funeral of his wife’s grandmother. He pinch hit in the seventh inning and popped out. Alvarez took ground balls at first base during batting practice. The Pirates are considering having Alvarez move across the diamond as his 24 errors lead the major leagues, 21 of which have been on throws.

--RHP Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Alvarez. Frieri was 1-1 with a 10.13 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Pirates after they acquired June 27 from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for RHP Jason Grilli.

--CF Andrew McCutchen missed his fourth consecutive games with a fracture in his lower left ribcage. He took some dry swings before the game and the Pirates remains hopeful McCutchen can avoid going on the disabled list.

--2B Neil Walker sat out for the fifth time in the last games because of lower back tightness. The Pirates were originally hoping Walker would be able to play Saturday but it now looks like he will need a few more days of treatment.

--RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to make a third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis. On the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat muscle, Cole pitched five scoreless innings in his first start July 28 but gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday.

--RHP Vance Worley continued his strong second-half pitching as he allowed one run in seven innings to get the win. He is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison started at third base, reached base in all four plate appearances and extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games by going 3-for-4 with a triple and a walk. He is 10 for 17 (.588) against the Padres this season.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (3-7, 3.91 ERA) will start Saturday night against San Diego. He is 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in his last four starts and is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA against the Padres in three career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought they were sitting more on my fastballs in to lefties and away from righties so I decided to show them a little something different and keep them off-balance (with the cutter. By the end of my outing, I was able to have that pitch back again because they were too busy thinking about the other stuff.” -- Pirates RHP Vance Worley after a 2-1 win over San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) left the Aug. 3 game. He did not play Aug. 5-8. Manager Clint Hurdle said Aug. 7 there is a chance McCutchen can avoid the disabled list. He took dry swings Aug. 8.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a second start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 7. He will make a third start for Indianapolis on Aug. 8.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23 and stamped himself ready to be activated. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment sometime during the week of Aug. 11-17.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider