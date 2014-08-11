Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

The Pittsburgh Pirates have some adversity facing them. Andrew McCutchen suffered an avulsion fracture to his costochondral cartilage on his left rib, forcing him to miss the last six games, while Neil Walker started one and pinch-hit in another but appears destined for the disabled list with back spasms.

In that time, the Pirates went 3-3 against average to below-average competition. They took two of three against the Miami Marlins, but lost their 14th series in a row at PNC Park against the San Padres while scoring five runs in three games.

Even against the pitching staff with the best ERA in baseball, the presence of McCutchen and Walker may have helped. Throw in the absence of Pedro Alvarez, and there may be trouble in the water as the playoff chase heats up.

“This playoff run is going to be about survival of the fittest,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “Every team has faced injury and adversity, and we’re in the middle of it right now and it’s going to be the team that battles through it the best that ends up standing at the end.”

In the meantime, before the team’s leaders become fit for duty, the Pirates need all hands on deck to weather this storm of adversity. If manager Clint Hurdle knows anything about his team, it won’t back down.

“I‘m pleased with the effort,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “One of the things I admire about our club is the way we show up and the way we compete, regardless of the situation.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-55

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 10-10, 4.57 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley pitched seven innings to stay unbeaten since the All-Star break. He gave up one run and six hits while striking out seven and walking one. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four second-half starts.

--RHP Gerrit Cole made his third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis Sunday. He pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only one hit as the Indians defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-0.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison had his career-high 13-game hitting streak snapped Sunday afternoon as he finished the game 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. Harrison’s streak was the longest active among all National League hitters and the longest by a Pittsburgh player in 2014.

--OF Gregory Polanco finished 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double. He has five multi-hit games in nine games in the month of August, during which he is batting .355 with a .896 OPS.

--SS Jordy Mercer picked up a pair of hits and a walk Sunday to raise his batting average to a season-high .261. He has multi-hit games in four of nine August games and is batting .323 during the month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought they were sitting more on my fastballs in to lefties and away from righties so I decided to show them a little something different and keep them off-balance (with the cutter). By the end of my outing, I was able to have that pitch back again because they were too busy thinking about the other stuff.” -- RHP Vance Worley, who gave up one run and six hits in Sunday’s win over the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) left the Aug. 3 game. He did not play Aug. 5-10. Manager Clint Hurdle said Aug. 7 there is a chance McCutchen can avoid the disabled list. He took dry swings Aug. 8. A trip to the disabled is still to be determined as of Aug. 10, but GM Neal Huntington called his recovery “remarkable.”

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a second start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 7. He made his third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis Aug. 10.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23 and stamped himself ready to be activated. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment sometime during the week of Aug. 11-17.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider