Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gerrit Cole was back with the Pirates on Monday, but whether he returns to the active roster for a three-game series this weekend against the National League East-leading Nationals remains to be seen.

Cole made a third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday and was outstanding as he pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only one hit against Rochester in an International League game.

Cole was so efficient with his pitches Sunday -- throwing 74 for an average of just 12.3 an inning -- that he did not finish in the preferred range of 90-100. Thus, there is an outside chance he will make one more rehab start in order to build up his pitch count.

“It was very, very good,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Cole’s latest outing. “He was able to maintain delivery, maintain the (arm) slot, compete, make pitches, sharpness of pitches, command. All the things we wanted to show up, it showed up. The number of pitches is something we’re going to need to talk about.”

Cole is hopeful of being activated from the disabled list after being out since July 5 with a strained right lat muscle.

“I feel good,” Cole said. “I feel like I‘m ready to face major league hitters. It’s not up to me, though. I’ll do what they tell me but I‘m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can.”

Cole pitched five shutout innings in his first start with Indianapolis on July 28, also against Rochester. However, he needed extra time to recover from between starts then was rocked for five runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings last Tuesday by Toledo.

In all, Cole was 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA in his three starts with Indianapolis.

“I didn’t feel good after my first start, my arm didn’t bounce back really well,” Cole said. “I think some of that might have come from not having pitched a while. I feel a lot stronger now.”

In 14 starts with the Pirates this season, Cole is 7-3 with a 3.78 ERA. He has started just three times since June 3, though, after spending 23 days on the DL in June with right shoulder fatigue.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-1, 4.70 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 9-7, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen was finally placed on the 15-day disabled list before Monday night’s 10-6 win over Detroit. McCutchen missed his seventh straight game with a fracture in his lower left ribcage and the DL move was backdated to Aug. 4. The Pirates do not have a timetable for when he will return, though that won’t be until at least Aug. 18.

--LF Travis Snider had the third two-home run game of his career but first in nearly five years to go with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs to power the Pirates Monday. Snider’s playing time figures to increase after CF Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 15-day disabled list before the game with a fracture in his lower left rib cage.

--RHP Casey Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to give the Pirates an extra arm in the bullpen. He pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two runs and three hits. Sadler made his major-league debut earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four relief appearances. With Indianapolis, he was 9-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 18 starts.

--2B Neil Walker did not start for a sixth straight game because of a strained lower back. Walker insists he is close to being ready to play, but the Pirates have no timetable for a return and are considering placing him on the DL.

--RHP Gerrit Cole returned to the team after making three rehab starts for Triple-A Indianapolis and going 1-1 with a 2.93 ERA. Cole has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat but the Pirates are not sure if they will activate him for their three-game weekend series that starts Friday at Washington. Cole pitched six shutout innings on Sunday against Rochester in an International League game but was so efficient that he threw just 74 pitches, an average of 12.3 an inning. The Pirates were hoping to build Cole’s pitch count to the 90-100 range before putting him back in the major league rotation.

--3B Pedro Alvarez was not in the lineup as he’s 1-for-10 against Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, who started for the Tigers. Alvarez struck out as a pinch-hitter after having an extensive workout at first base prior to the game. He is showing enough promise at first, a position he has never played professionally, that he will likely see action there later in the week. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has stopped playing Alvarez at third base because of his major league-high 24 errors, 21 of which have come on throws.

--LHP Jeff Locke (4-3) lasted just five innings but that was long enough for the win as he gave up four runs and eight hits with four walks and one strikeout. The one positive is Locke did not give up a home run after being taken deep eight times in his previous four starts.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (9-7, 3.70) is scheduled to start Tuesday night against Detroit. He has won five of his last six decisions since allowing eight runs in 2 1/3 innings June 18 in a loss to Cincinnati. Volquez has lost both career starts against the Tigers with a 7.45 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cutch is going to be missed but we also understand we can still win if everyone on the team fills their roles. I‘m just happy to contribute offensively and defensively to a win, fill my role.” -- LF Travis Snider, whose playing time figures to increase after CF Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day DL Aug. 11, retroactive to Aug. 4. He did not play Aug. 5-10. He took dry swings Aug. 8. Though GM Neal Huntington called McCutchen’s recovery “remarkable” on Aug. 10, he was placed on the DL the next day.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame and also sat out Aug. 11.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10. He returned to Pittsburgh Aug. 11 but the Pirates were not sure if they would activate him for their three-game weekend series that starts Aug. 15.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment sometime during the week of Aug. 11-17.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Starling Marte

RF Gregory Polanco