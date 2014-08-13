Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- When he was unable to acquire a relief pitcher at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington talked about being confident the bullpen could be strengthened by internal options.

One of those is rookie right-hander Brandon Cumpton, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The move came two days after Cumpton made his first relief appearance of the season at Indianapolis, pitching one scoreless inning on Sunday against Rochester in the International League. The 25-year-old made 11 starts with Indianapolis and 10 with the Pirates earlier in the season.

Right-hander Wirfin Obispo is the only Indianapolis reliever on the 40-man roster. He has a 3.28 ERA in 22 games for Indianapolis.

Left-hander Rafael Perez (1.35 ERA) and right-hander Vin Mazzaro (2.01 ERA) have pitched effectively in the major leagues in the past, but the Pirates would have to clear roster space to add either. The same goes for lefty Andy Oliver (2.57 ERA) and journeyman righty Josh Kinney (3.21 ERA).

Oliver is the most intriguing member of the Indianapolis bullpen as he has 13 saves, striking out 73 while allowing just 29 hits in 56 innings. However, he has also issued 36 walks.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 5-1, 2.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will pitch in relief. Cumpton began making the conversion from starter to relief in his last outing for Indianapolis when he pitched one scoreless inning against Rochester in the International League. Overall, Cumpton was 5-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 games. He made 10 starts for the Pirates earlier this season and went 3-3 with a 4.98 ERA.

--RHP Casey Sadler was optioned back to Indianapolis just one day after being recalled and giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning of relief in a win over Detroit. Sadler has made five relief appearances for the Pirates this season and is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. He will continue starting at Indianapolis.

--RHP Gerrit Cole will make a fourth rehab start for Indianapolis on Saturday rather than be activated from the disabled list. He will be on a limit of seven innings or 90 pitches. Cole, who has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat, is 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in his three starts with Indianapolis.

--INF Clint Barmes will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Altoona and will also play some games for Triple-A Indianapolis before being activated. He has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a strained left groin.

--2B Neil Walker was unavailable to play again Tuesday because of lower back tightness. It marked the seventh straight game in which he did not start and third game in a row in which he did not play.

--3B Pedro Alvarez will likely serve as the designated hitter in both games of the interleague series at Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday as the Tigers will start a pair of right-handed pitchers. Alvarez has not started a game since Aug. 2 as manager Clint Hurdle has stopped playing him at third base because of throwing problems. Alvarez has made 21 of his major-league-high 24 errors on throws.

--RHP Vance Worley (5-1, 2.30) will start Wednesday night at Detroit. Worley is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in his last four starts but 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always the perfect day when the team wins and you make a contribution. At this point, you can take an 0-for-4 and still feel good if the team wins because it means you’ve gotten one step closer to where you want to go.” -- Pirates LF Travis Snider, who went 5-for-9 in two games vs. visiting Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame and also sat out Aug. 11-12.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 and will make what is expected be his last rehab start Aug. 16.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Starling Marte

RF Gregory Polanco