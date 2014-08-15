Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Andrew McCutchen’s rib fracture could have been a devastating blow to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ postseason chances. Thanks to their outfield depth, they have survived the loss of their best player.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-5 since McCutchen was injured after taking a big cut against Arizona. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list on Aug. 19.

The biggest beneficiary in terms of playing time, left fielder Travis Snider, went on a power display during the four-game series against Detroit this week with three home runs and seven RBIs. Snider reached on a double and a walk during Pittsburgh’s 5-2 loss on Thursday.

“He’s provided us offense, which we’ve looked for from a number of different people in Andrew’s absence,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s always played solid defense, whichever corner we’ve had him in. The bat production, the driving in runs and scoring runs, it’s given us a shot in the arm at a very important time.”

The Pirates haven’t suffered defensively, either, because Starling Marte simply moved over to his natural position. He has batted .314 during August. Rookie right fielder Gregory Polanco is batting .306 with nine runs scored, a homer and eight RBIs this month. He’s also capable of playing center field.

“I’ve never been in a situation like this before where I’ve had a center fielder go down and another pure center fielder to step right in,” Hurdle said. “If this one (Marte) would need a day off, I’ve got another pure center fielder I can plug right in. We’re three-deep in that position, with three very skilled performers at that position.”

Marte, who plays left field when McCutchen is healthy, has gotten a mental boost from going back to his old spot.

“It’s got to be fun for Marte to revisit something that you’ve done for such a long period of time,” Hurdle said. “The very good outfielders say that it’s the best place to play because you have the best look. You see the pitches and how they break and you can read the ball coming off the bat easier.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-57

STREAKS: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-11, 3.62 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 11-7, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano was outdueled by Detroit Tigers ace Max Scherzer on Thursday as his won-loss record dropped to 3-9. Liriano, who allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, did not give up a hit until J.D. Martinez’s leadoff homer in the fifth inning. He issued a bases-loaded walk to Martinez the following inning. “He gave us the outing we needed to have a shot,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

--SS Jordy Mercer left Thursday’s game during the seventh inning with tightness in his right forearm. His status for the weekend series at Washington is questionable. Mercer has made 49 consecutive starts at shortstop, the longest by a Pirates shortstop since Jack Wilson started 96 straight in 2005. Josh Harrison moved from third to short to replace him.

--2B Neil Walker could be back in the starting lineup Friday. Walker, who has been battling lower back tightness throughout the month, went through a full workout Thursday and was available to pinch hit. Walker’s last at-bat was a pinch-hitting appearance Saturday. “We felt he was a usable player off the bench,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We’re optimistic he’ll be more than that (Friday).”

--1B Gaby Sanchez blasted a two-run homer off Detroit reliever Phil Coke for the Pirates’ only runs Thursday. It was the fifth pinch-homer of his career and second this season. His last pinch-homer was May 26 against the New York Mets. Sanchez has 45 hits this season, 22 for extra bases.

--RHP Charlie Morton will try to rebound from a subpar start when he faces Washington on Friday. Morton allowed five runs in five innings and was charged with his 11th loss against San Diego on Sunday. Morton, who has given up at least four runs in four of his last six starts, is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame and also sat out Aug. 11-14.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 and will make what is expected be his last rehab start Aug. 16.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He is due to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14. He eventually will move to Triple-A Indianapolis with an eye toward rejoining the Pirates in early September.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Starling Marte

RF Gregory Polanco