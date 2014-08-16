Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have had several injuries this month, especially with position players.

But on Friday, it was a member of the bullpen that went on the disabled list as Stolmy Pimentel suffered a mild right ankle sprain in a game Wednesday in Detroit against the Tigers.

He allowed three runs without retiring four of the batters he faced in that game.

Taking his spot on the roster is RHP John Axford, who was acquired on waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

“I talked to John this afternoon,” manager Clint Hurdle said Friday. “He’s got great experience. He’s done multiple things in the last few years, from closing 46 (check) games back in Milwaukee’s playoff run, pitching out of the bullpen for St. Louis. In Cleveland he’s actually been used in one-plus outings, fractional outings.”

Axford saved 46 games for the Brewers in 2011. He was 2-3 with 10 saves and an ERA of 3.92 this year in 49 games with Cleveland.

“He’s got great experience. Has been through a lot, wants the ball, wants to pitch. I think he’s going to be a healthy addition for our club,” Hurdle added.

Axford came on in the last of the eighth and set down all three batters he faced, including two by strikeouts, in a 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-58

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-3, 3.98 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-9, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton made the start for the Pirates on Friday in Washington but lasted just three innings. He gave up three runs in the first and two in the third and was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs. He has not won since July 2 and the Pirates have lost his last five starts. Why is Morton struggling? “We keep asking these questions,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “They’re human beings, and the game can be hard up here, and it’s August. I‘m not making excuses, but things like this happen and whether it’s the release point, not repeating his delivery, or whatever, but we didn’t see the ball down, we didn’t see the consistent sink.”

--RHP John Axford, who was claimed off waivers Thursday from Cleveland, was put on the 25-man roster prior to Friday’s game in Washington. He came on in the last of the eighth for his Pittsburgh debut and the Pirates down 5-3 and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

--RHP Stomly Pimentel was put on the 15-day disabled list with a mild right ankle sprain prior to Friday’s game. “He brought it to our attention yesterday,” said manager Clint Hurdle, who added Pimentel injured the ankle Wednesday in Detroit against the Tigers.

--3B Pedro Alvarez made his first appearance at third base since Aug. 2 against Arizona. He had two hits and drove in a run Friday as he hit in the No. 8 hole and had a two-out double in the fourth to pull the Pirates to within 5-3 against the Nationals.

--INF Jody Mercer had made 49 starts in a row at shortstop but he was not in the starting lineup Friday after left Thursday’s game in Detroit with right forearm tightness. He pinch-hit and was retired on a bunt try against Washington. His situation does not appear to be better. “It is not worse either,” he said.

--2B Neil Walker made his first start since Aug. 5, on Friday in Washington. “Walker is back. Hopefully that will help,” said manager Clint Hurdle. Walker had a double with one out in the fourth and then scored on a homer by Starling Marte. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .277.

--INF Clint Barmes (left groin strain) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Thursday and was hitless in three at bats. He went on the DL July 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not making excuses, but things like this happen and whether it’s the release point, not repeating his delivery, or whatever, but we didn’t see the ball down, we didn’t see the consistent sink.” --Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on RHP Charlie Morton after a loss to Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jordy Mercer (right forearm tightness) left the Aug. 14 game and was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 15.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 15.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame and also sat out Aug. 11-14. He returned Aug. 15.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 and will make what is expected be his last rehab start Aug. 16.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14. He eventually will move to Triple-A Indianapolis with an eye toward rejoining the Pirates in early September.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Starling Marte

RF Gregory Polanco