Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Had there not been some injuries to other infielders, Pedro Alvarez could have made his first start at first base this past weekend in Washington against the Nationals.

Alvarez is a long-time third baseman for the Pirates but leads MLB in throwing errors this season. He made another throwing error Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals in 11 innings.

After he came off the bereavement list, he took groundballs at first base Aug. 8 before the Pirates hosted the San Diego Padres.

That lit up the sports-talk lines in Pittsburgh that afternoon. More than a week later, manager Clint Hurdle is still waiting for the right spot to put Alvarez at first base.

One player who could be affected is Ike Davis, the left-handed hitting first baseman for the Pirates. Hurdle said this weekend in Washington that Davis has handled the situation “professionally.”

With Jordy Mercer not able to start all three games this weekend in Washington, Josh Harrison slid over to short. That meant Alvarez started at third base for all three games.

Alvarez started at third again on Sunday in Washington for the Pirates, who begin a series at home Monday against the Atlanta Braves.

“I think going home is going to be a good thing. Get our fans back out there and get that positive energy coming from the crowd. That will be nice,” said pitcher Jared Hughes.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-60

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 12-6, 3.66 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 5-2, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jared Hughes retired two of three batters he faced in a 6-5 loss on Sunday. But the Pittsburgh bullpen struggled in the loss. “We’re in really good shape,” Hughes said of the bullpen. “I can speak for all of us. If you just look at the way we work out, and the shape we’re in right now, we’re going to finish strong. We’ve got a lot of guys that are ready to go out there every single day and get after it. It’s one of those things where we’re ready. If we fail, we learn, and we go out there the next day and get it right.”

--RHP Edinson Volquez made the start on Sunday in Washington. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings and was not involved in the decision. “He came to pitch. Both (starters) pitched very well,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Volquez and Washington’s Doug Fister.

--RHP Vance Worley will make the start at home Monday as the Pirates start a series with the Atlanta Braves. He has pitched in 11 games, with 10 starts, this year and has 43 strikeouts with 11 walks.

--OF Starling Marte was 1-for-4 and made a diving catch in center field. “He played well on both sides of the ball,” said manager Clint Hurdle.

--OF Travis Snider keeps on hitting. He was 2-for-4 and is now hitting .263.

--INF Brent Morel was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take the roster spot of RHP Charlie Morton, who was put on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. This is the third stint for Morel with the Pirates last year. His last start with the Bucs was Aug. 1 and his last game was Aug. 2. He came off the bench Sunday was hitless in one at-bat and is now hitting .176.

--RHP Charlie Morton was put on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He was replaced by INF Brent Morel, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. Morton made the start for the Pirates on Friday in Washington but lasted just three innings. He gave up three runs in the first and two in the third and was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is what is great about playing in the major leagues. You have to embrace it when it is good, you embrace it when it is hard. We all know what is at stake. We will keep pushing. We love our jobs. You are playing in front of 120,000 fans over the weekend. You try to score one more run the other team. That didn’t happen for us this weekend.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, whose team lost its fifth consecutive game Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17, retroactive to Aug. 16.

--INF Jordy Mercer (right forearm tightness) left the Aug. 14 game and was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 15 and didn’t play Aug. 16. He pinch ran on Aug. 17.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 15.

--2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame and also sat out Aug. 11-14. He returned Aug. 15.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 and will make what is expected be his last rehab start Aug. 16.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14. He eventually will move to Triple-A Indianapolis with an eye toward rejoining the Pirates in early September.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Starling Marte

RF Gregory Polanco