Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen is expected to be back in the Pirates lineup on Tuesday night for their game against the Atlanta Braves, and his return cannot come a minute too soon.

The center fielder said he was ready for play after taking batting practice and running the bases prior to Monday night’s 7-3 loss to the Braves.

McCutchen has been out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left ribcage. The Pirates have gone 5-9 since he went on the DL --- including losing their last six games --- and have fallen six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and two games out in the wild-card standings.

“I felt pretty good out there,” said McCutchen, who hit against Jeff Inman, a reliever with the Pirates’ Double-A Altoona farm club. “I made some good contact with some balls. I pretty much did everything. Swings and misses, check swung, fouled balls off, and none of it bothered me. I‘m ready to go.”

While the Pirates never publicly gave a timetable for McCutchen’s return, they privately expected him to miss a month when he was first injured. He has beaten that timetable by nearly two weeks.

McCutchen won the National League Most Valuable Player award last season and is a contender to repeat as he is hitting .311 with 17 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 109 games.

McCutchen said his biggest concern was how his ribs would feel when he swung against live pitching. He was relieved that he experienced no pain.

“If that felt good then I know I‘m going to feel good when I get into a game,” he said.

As a precaution, McCutchen will wear padding around his ribcage for the remainder of the season. The padding will provide both protection and compression.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-61

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-7, 3.51 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-9, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen is expected to be activated from the disabled list and play Tuesday night against Atlanta. McCutchen has been out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left rib cage. He reported no pain prior to Monday night’s 7-3 loss to Atlanta after taking batting practice against Double-A Altoona RHP Jeff Inman and running the bases.

--3B/1B Pedro Alvarez started at first base, the first time he played the position in his five-year career. Alvarez, who leads the major leagues with 25 errors, began working out at the position earlier this month.

--SS Jordy Mercer did not start for a fourth straight game because of a strained right forearm. While Mercer is able to pinch hit, there is no timetable for when he may be ready to play in the field. INF/OF Josh Harrison again started at shortstop.

--INF Clint Barmes moved his rehab assignment from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis and went 0-for-3 against Louisville in an International League game. Barmes, who has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a strained left groin, was 2-for-6 in two games with Altoona.

--CF Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs. It was the second two-homer game of his career, the other coming last season at Seattle on June 25. There was some question about whether Marte would be able to play after he landed hard on his left wrist Sunday while making a diving catch in a loss at Washington.

--LF Travis Snider extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with a double. He is 14-for-34 (.412) during the streak, raising his batting average to .266.

--RHP Vance Worley (5-3) was tagged for six runs in the first inning, including back-to-back home runs by Atlanta RF Jason Heyward and SS Andrelton Simmons to start the game. Worley did not allow any after that and made it through five innings, though he lost his second consecutive start. He gave up nine hits and two walks while striking out eight. Worley had a 13.14 ERA in his last three starts against Atlanta -- one each with the Pirates, Philadelphia and Minnesota -- as he has allowed 18 runs in 12 1/3 innings.

--2B Neil Walker became the first player to hit a home run into the Allegheny River this season beyond the right-field stands at PNC Park. His 432-foot solo shot in the third inning off Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana cleared the stands and bounced into the water.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (3-9, 3.78) will start Tuesday night against Atlanta. He is 0-2 in his last three starts despite a 2.84 ERA and won his only career start against the Braves, allowing one run in eight innings on June 11, 2010 while pitching for Minnesota.

--1B Matt Hague was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Pirates on Monday. Pittsburgh designated him for assignment Thursday when it added RHP John Axford in a waiver claim from the Indians. Hague, 28, appeared in three games for the Pirates earlier this season, going 0-for-2. He also played in 30 games with Pittsburgh in 2012, batting .229 with a .270 on-base percentage, a .257 slugging percentage, no homers and seven RBIs. He spent most of this season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .267/.365/.448 with 14 homers and 66 RBIs in 93 games. It was Hague’s fourth season with Indianapolis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. If you look at mid-May until now, we’ve been one of the best teams in baseball. I‘m not saying something like this was bound to happen, but everyone’s going to go through their tough stretches. We’re still the same team.” -- 2B Neil Walker, after the Pirates lost their sixth straight game Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to be activated Aug. 19.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5, Aug. 10 and Aug. 15. He is expected to be activated Aug. 20.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14 then moved to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 18.

--INF Jordy Mercer (strained right forearm) left the Aug. 14 game. He didn’t start Aug. 15-18, though he appeared twice as a sub.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Michael Martinez

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Starling Marte

RF Gregory Polanco