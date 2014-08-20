Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Even the return of Andrew McCutchen couldn’t help the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates.

The center fielder and 2013 National League MVP returned to the lineup on Tuesday night but the Pirates were routed 11-3 at home by the Atlanta Braves. It was the Pirates’ seventh consecutive loss, their longest skid since dropping seven straight from Sept. 7-14, 2012.

McCutchen went 0-for-4 after being on the disabled list for the first time in his six-year career.

He struck out looking in the first inning, lined out sharply to right field in the fourth inning, grounded out to third base in the sixth inning and grounded into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play in the eighth.

With the Pirates down 10-2, manager Clint Hurdle removed McCutchen from the game at the end of the eighth.

“He had his four at-bats and that was enough,” Hurdle said. “He came through it fine.”

While McCutchen wasn’t happy with the result, he was pleased that he was pain free after the game.

”I feel good, definitely,“ McCutchen said. ”It was good to be in the swing of things again. It’ll all come around sooner rather than later and I’ll be back to my old self. I‘m confident of that.

“I was a little rusty and it felt a little funny because I hadn’t been out there in a while. It would be that way with anything, though.”

The Pirates dropped seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central standings and 2 1/2 games out in the wild card race.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-62

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 9-9, 3.07 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 7-4, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen was activated from the disabled list Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 in a 11-3 loss to visiting Atlanta. McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP, had been out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left ribcage.

--INF/OF Michael Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for McCutchen. Martinez hit just .128 in 26 games for the Pirates.

--SS Jordy Mercer returned to the starting lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty in the previous four games and went 1-for-4. Mercer had been bothered by a strained right forearm.

--RF Travis Snider extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4 with a double. During the streak, he has gone 16-for-38 (.421) to raise his batting average to .272.

--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 to run his hitting streak to six games. He is 11-for-24 (.458) during the streak, lifting his average to .274.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (7-4, 3.78) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday night and start against Atlanta in the finale of the three-game series. Cole has been out since July 5 with a strained right lat. He was 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA in four rehab starts with Indianapolis. Cole has never faced the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel good and that’s a big thing. It was good to be in the swing of things again. It’ll all come around sooner rather than later and I’ll be back to my old self. I‘m confident of that.” -- Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen, who returned from the disabled list in a loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5, Aug. 10 and Aug. 15. He is expected to be activated Aug. 20.

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 18.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider