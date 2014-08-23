Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Riding an 11-game hitting streak, Travis Snider earned a third straight start in right field Friday, when the Pirates opened a three-game series at Milwaukee.

The move also allowed manager Clint Hurdle to give rookie outfielder Gregory Polanco some more time to rediscover his swing.

“Snider’s been torrid. Thirty-five games left, another day, opportunity for Polanco to get some work done,” Hurdle said. “The good side of it is when we’ve had some time to settle him down a little bit, when he has gotten back plugged in, he’s been very fresh and usually shows a lot of improvement.”

Polanco hit .260 in the first half but is batting just .227 since the All-Star Game with three home runs and 16 RBIs. In his last seven games, Polanco is 1-for-27.

“We revisit the swings he took the first two weeks he got here, short to the ball, long through it, quick. Almost looked effortless,” Hurdle said. “Then sometimes now, if it is fatigue or if it’s late in the season, sometimes you try and create strength or bat speed with your body or your hands and what that does is degenerate anything you’re trying to accomplish.”

Snider, meanwhile, was 18-for-41 with six doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs during his hitting streak, which came to an end with an 0-for-5 showing Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 10-7, 3.58 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 15-7, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-5 and hit his 18th home run of the season Friday at Milwaukee. He’s reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games at Miller Park and in his last 25, is batting .375 (36-for-96) with four doubles, a triple and nine home runs. His third-inning single Friday snapped an 0-for-10 slump and his home run was his first since July 12.

--LHP Jeff Locke recorded his 10th quality start of the season Friday despite allowing six walks and not striking out a batter. Locke scattered three hits over his six innings and held the Brewers to just two runs to improve to 5-3 on the year.

--3B Josh Harrison set a career high Friday by driving in five runs against the Brewers. Harrison also hit his 11th home run of the season to cap off a three-hit day at Milwaukee.

--SS Clint Barmes could rejoin the Pirates Monday against the Cardinals, manager Clint Hurdle said Friday. Barmes, who suffered a severe groin strain in early July, has made five minor league rehab appearances and is scheduled to play complete games Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Indianapolis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just hoping the call would go our way. I caught it and thought I’d stepped on the bag, but I stepped on dirt, so I knew I had to adjust quickly.” -- 3B Josh Harrison, after a call was reviewed Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 18. He will play full games Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 with Indianapolis and could rejoin the Pirates Aug. 25.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he has a sports hernia. He will see a doctor and a return-to-pitch program this season is still a possibility.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider