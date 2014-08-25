Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t swept the Brewers in Milwaukee since 2004, so understandably, there was disappointment Sunday after failing to accomplish the feat thanks to a 4-2 loss.

The bigger disappointment, though, came from not picking up another game on the Brewers, who maintained their hold on first place in the National League Central for a 143th consecutive day.

The loss left Pittsburgh five games behind Milwaukee but 1 1/2 games out of the second National League wild card.

“We’re right where we need to be,” said center fielder Andrew McCutchen, who hit his first home run since coming off the disabled list. “We’re doing a good job all around. Pitchers are definitely keeping us in the ball game, being able to give us a chance to score runs, be able to win. So, we’re doing a good job, playing against the first-place team and to be able to get two out of three at their place is really good because, as you know, our record isn’t always that great against them. So, it’s good that we can come up here, play three good games and be able to take two out of three.”

Their series against Milwaukee was the start of a 15-game stretch against Central Division opponents for the Pirates, who return home to face St. Louis Monday at PNC Park.

“It’s a good division,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s going to be a fight to the finish. The Brewers have a good club, we have a good club. They believe in themselves, we believe in ourselves. I just love the fact that we’re playing games that matter late, and our guys are playing with great effort and great focus.”

The Pirates have three more games against Milwaukee this season, Sept. 19-21 in Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 12-8, 3.88/1-1, 5.40 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-10, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte hit a two-run home run off Brewers RHP Mike Fiers on Sunday, giving him nine on the season. In his last 10 games, Marte is batting .410 (16-for-39) and has a .373 mark over his last 25 with six doubles, a triple and four home runs.

--SS Jordy Mercer’s eighth-inning single Sunday at Milwaukee snapped an 0-for-9 skid at the plate. Since missing four games with a sore right forearm, Mercer is 3-for-18.

--INF Clint Barmes was in the starting lineup and expected to play all nine innings with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Barmes has been out since July 3 when he strained his left groin during pregame workouts. He began a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 14 with Double-A Altoona and played seven rehab games.

--CF Andrew McCutchen hit a solo home run Sunday, his 19th of the season and second since coming off the disabled list Aug. 19. Since being reinstated from the DL, McCutchen is 4-for-21 at the plate with four strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 18. He played full games Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 with Indianapolis.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he has a sports hernia. He will see a doctor and a return-to-pitch program this season is still a possibility.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Pedro Alvarez

INF Laynce Nix

INF Gaby Sanchez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Travis Snider