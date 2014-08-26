Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gregory Polanco came to the major leagues with plenty of fanfare June 10 when he was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. Just 2 1/2 months later, he is back in the minor leagues.

The Pirates right fielder was struggling so badly in recent weeks that the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis on Monday night before they lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Polanco’s slump extended to 1-for-30 over his last nine games Sunday when the 22-year-old went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the Brewers at Milwaukee.

The plan is for Polanco to return to the Pirates on Sept. 2, the day after Indianapolis’ season ends.

“The timing is off on his swing, and I don’t think the best way for him to spend the next week is sitting on the bench,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “This is an opportunity for him to get down, get some at-bats and get out of the spotlight that has been here for a week and find his way. I believe he will, and he will come back and help this ballclub in September in a positive way.”

Polanco hit .241 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases in 64 games with Pittsburgh. Earlier this year, he tore up the International League, batting .347 with seven homers and 15 steals in 62 games.

“He’s not the first player that’s had to go back down for a little more work,” Hurdle said. “It happened to me after I had been up for a year. This is only going to make him better.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 14-8, 2.78 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 7-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Travis Snider will see the majority of playing time in right field now that Gregory Polanco was sent to the minors. Snider went 0-for-4 Monday night in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis but is hitting .339 (21-for-62) in his past 18 games.

--OF Jose Tabata had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he will serve as a right-handed bat off the bench. Tabata hit .281 in 39 games with Indianapolis after opening the season with the Pirates and batting .289 in 62 games. He has yet to hit a home run this year in a combined 317 plate appearances between the major leagues and minor leagues.

--INF Clint Barmes was activated from the disabled list after being out since June 30 with a strained left groin. Barmes played in a combined seven rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona, going 5-for-25 (.200) with a home run.

--INF/OF Jayson Nix was designated for assignment by the Pirates. He hit .111 in 16 games after being signed as a free agent Aug. 3, two days after he asked for and was granted his release from Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm club.

--RHP Charlie Morton is scheduled to make a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Thursday night against Richmond. It will be the first time he pitches in a game since going on the disabled list Aug. 16 due to left hip inflammation and a sports hernia that will require surgery at the end of the season.

--1B Ike Davis did not start for a fifth consecutive game, though he popped out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He appears to have lost his starting job. 3B/1B Pedro Alvarez made his third straight start at first base, a position he started making the conversion to earlier in the month.

--CF Andrew McCutchen hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning off Cardinals, pulling the Pirates within 3-2. It was McCutchen’s third homer in the past four games and 20th of the season. He has hit at least 20 homers in each of the past four seasons.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel pitched one perfect inning Monday for Double-A Altoona as part of his rehab assignment. On the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a mild right ankle sprain, Pimentel has pitched three times for Altoona, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (7-4, 3.69 ERA) will face St. Louis on Tuesday night. Cole returned to action last Wednesday after spending 46 days on the disabled list with a strained right lat, and he got a no-decision against visiting Atlanta, allowing two runs in seven innings. He is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA against the Cardinals in two starts, both this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just a night where he didn’t get the ball to where he wanted to.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Jared Hughes, who gave up all three Cardinals runs in two-thirds of an inning Monday in the Pirates’ 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 18. He was activated Aug. 25.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He is scheduled to make a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata