Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates lost two of their key players in consecutive innings Tuesday night.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen left the 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals after five innings because of discomfort in his left ribcage and first baseman Pedro Alvarez exited an inning later with a sprained left foot.

Alvarez’s injury appears to be more serious. Though he was able to walk out of the clubhouse after the game, he was unable to wear a shoe on the foot.

McCutchen was on the disabled list from Aug. 4-18 with a fracture in his lower left ribcage but said he left the game strictly for precautionary reasons and was confident he would start Wednesday afternoon in the finale of three-game series.

McCutchen, last season’s National League MVP, crashed into the center-field fence in the third inning to make a catch of Matt Carpenter’s long fly ball. After taking two more at-bats, McCutchen told manager Clint Hurdle that he felt he should come out of the game.

“I wasn’t feeling the best today, and then hitting the wall didn’t make it any better,” McCutchen said. “It’s not a big deal, though. I just thought it was time to get out of there before it got worse and so I could be back in the lineup. It worked out fine. I got to rest it and we won the game.”

RECORD: 68-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 15-8, 2.52 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-3, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer got the night off after starting six games after being out with a strained right forearm. Mercer also had just four singles in his last 21 at-bats.

--INF Clint Barmes started at shortstop, his first major league action since June 29, and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Barmes was on the disabled list for nearly two months with a strained left groin and was activated from the disabled list Monday.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel pitched one scoreless inning of relief Tuesday night on his rehab assignment for Double-A Altoona against Richmond in an Eastern League game, though he allowed two hits and a walk. Pimentel, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a sprained right ankle, has allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings over five games at Altoona.

--LHP Jeff Locke (5-3, 3.69) will face St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Locke is 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA in his last four starts and 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA against the Cardinals in three career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s all about winning at this point, you put everything else aside. My whole career has been pretty much starting, not starting, starting, not starting. I‘m used to it. You just wait for you chance to help win a ballgame.” -- 1B Ike Davis, who was told that he would no longer be the left-handed-hitting part of the Pirates’ first base platoon.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (left ribcage discomfort) was removed from the Aug. 26 game. However, he said he left the game for precautionary reasons and should be able to play Aug. 27.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game. It was not clear exactly how Alvarez was injured and it seems doubtful he will be able to play Aug. 27. Though he was able to walk out of the clubhouse, he was unable to wear a shoe on the foot.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 21. He pitched one scoreless inning of relief Aug. 26 for Altoona.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He is scheduled to make a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

