Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Travis Snider hates to sit out with the Pirates in the middle of the pennant race. However, the right fielder also wants to be healthy down the homestretch.

Thus, Snider did not play in a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night because of discomfort in his left hamstring. He left Wednesday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning when he felt a twinge in the hamstring after beating out a bunt single.

Snider received treatment on Thursday’s off day and again before Friday’s game but didn’t feel comfortable enough to play.

“I’ve dealt with these types of injuries in the past, and if you can limit the exposure over the first couple days it puts you in good position to be healthy in the coming weeks,” he said. “Not putting a date or time on anything but just understanding how my body responds to these types of things and doing everything I can in however many days it takes.”

Snider has hit .298 in 35 games since the All-Star break and officially took over as the starting right fielder Monday when rookie Gregory Polanco was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Jose Tabata started in place of Snider and hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-64

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-8, 3.26 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 5-4, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Pedro Alvarez missed his second straight game with a sprained left foot Friday night as the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 and is considered day-to-day. Alvarez suffered the injury on Tuesday night in a win over St. Louis.

--RF Travis Snider was not in the lineup because of discomfort in his left hamstring and is listed as day-to-day. He was injured Wednesday in a win over St. Louis.

--1B/OF Andrew Lambo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to depth with 1B Pedro Alvarez and RF Travis Snider ailing and singled with one out to begin the Pirates’ winning two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Lambo hit .328 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in 61 games at Indianapolis. Six of those homers came in the last eight games.

--RHP Gerrit Cole was optioned to rookie-level Bristol to open a roster spot for 1B/OF Andrew Lambo. It is strictly a procedural move as Cole will stay with the Pirates then be recalled Monday when the major league roster limit expands to 40 and start that day at St. Louis.

--RHP Charlie Morton pitched four innings on Thursday night on a rehab start with Double-A Altoona but the Pirates don’t think he is ready to return to the rotation. Facing Richmond in an Eastern League game, Morton allowed two runs and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. It was his first outing since going on the disabled list Aug. 16 with right hip inflammation and a sports hernia. The Pirates aren’t sure what the next step will be for Morton since the minor league season ends Monday and Florida Instructional League play does not begin until mid-September.

--RHP Edinson Volquez has now gone seven starts in a row since his last loss July 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Volquez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before losing it on Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco’s leadoff single and wound up with a no-decision despite allowing only one run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Friday and pitched two perfect innings to get the save against Columbus. Pimentel pitched five times for Altoona and allowed three runs -- one earned -- in 5 1/3 innings.

--RHP Vance Worley (5-4, 3.14) will start Saturday against Cincinnati. Worley has lost his last three starts while posting a 6.11 ERA and is 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA against the Reds in four career games, including three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Another chapter in the Josh Harrison story. You can watch a lot of Major League Baseball games and be hard pressed to find a better all-around game than he had tonight.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, of 3B Josh Harrison, who has emerged after opening the season as the last man off the bench. He had three hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle in helping the Pirates to their sixth win in their last eight games Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game. He did not play Aug. 27 and had his foot in a walking boot. He sat out again Aug. 29.

--RF Travis Snider (left hamstring discomfort) left the Aug. 27 game in the third inning. He did not play Aug. 29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 21. His rehab assignment was moved to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 29.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

1B/OF Andrew Lambo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata