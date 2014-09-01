Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Last season, Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington made one of the largest splashes on the market with the pick-ups of Marlon Byrd and Justin Morneau. And he got them a month after the trading deadline.

In 2014, it doesn’t appear the Pirates will be as fortunate and will not be adding talent at the waiver deadline Sunday.

“We’ve been aggressive as has much of the industry,” Huntington said. “So there’s not a lot of players that we feel are significant additions for us available.”

With Huntington’s aggressiveness in recent years around this time, it appears general managers around the league have a heightened sense of a potential impact move the Pirates could make.

“It hasn’t been for a lack of effort,” Huntington said. “It hasn’t been for a lack of interest. Nothing imminent at this point.”

Byrd played a crucial role in Pittsburgh’s run to the postseason as he batted .318 and drove in 17 runs in the final month of the season he spent with the Pirates. Impactful moves like that have put others on notice for what a player like that could do for a contender.

“It’s been a lower percentage than ever for successful claims,” Huntington said. “Meaning guys are getting claimed before us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 7-4, 3.65 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 14-8, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison would probably prefer the calendar does not change to September. He hit his third home run of August and racked up 39 hits in the month en route to a .342 batting average. Harrison also leads the majors with 26 extra-base hits since the All-Star Break.

--LHP Francisco Liriano allowed two runs on five hits and walked three in seven innings Sunday but was handed a no-decision. It was a second straight quality start for Liriano after he yielded nine runs in four-plus innings against Atlanta on Aug. 19.

--RHP Gerrit Cole is slated to start for the Pirates in Monday’s Labor Day afternoon affair in St. Louis. In his rookie campaign last year, Cole went 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA in five September starts.

--RHP Jared Hughes gave up the game-winning home run to OF Chris Heisey in the ninth inning Sunday after working a 1-2-3 eighth. Hughes took a loss for the second outing in a row after he gave up three runs--two earned--Monday against St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were taking more pitches and I was missing my spots too. I wasn’t throwing the first pitch for strikes later in the game.” Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano, who allowed two runs on five hits and walked three in seven innings of a Pittsburgh loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game. He did not play Aug. 27-31 and had his foot in a walking boot.

--RF Travis Snider (left hamstring discomfort) left the Aug. 27 game in the third inning. He did not play Aug. 29-31. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (mild right ankle span) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 21. His rehab assignment was moved to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 29.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

1B/OF Andrew Lambo